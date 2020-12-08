NGT panel urges MC to upgrade plant machinery without waiting for outcome of arbitration proceedings

In June this year, MC and JayPee plant management engaged in legal battle when the MC took possession of the plant (Representational)

The monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday urged the UT administration to upgrade the machinery of JayPee plant for achieving 100 per cent solid waste management.

Sources said the NGT team urged the concerning officials to upgrade the machinery without waiting for the outcomes of the arbitration proceedings and court cases related to the plant.

The team, headed by committee chairman Justice Pritam Pal, visited the two sections of the plant, including the legacy waste (radioactive waste) and garbage processing plant, Dadumajra, in Sector 38.

The team further visited Rose Garden for inspecting the waste horticulture compost technique. The team also visited three under development sites of material recovery facility in phase-1, Industrial Area, Dadumajra, and in 3BRD, and the developed material recovery facility related to Solid Waste Management in Sector 51.

Sources said the NGT team urged the administration to complete the entire process of Solid Waste Management process by April, 2021, which is a fixed deadline for the UT administration.

“The NGT team told us to upgrade the machinery and operational capacity of JayPee proceeding plant without waiting for the outcome of arbitration and court proceedings. We are committed to developing the facility to achieve 100 per cent task of SWP. It was after a long time when NGT made a field visit related to SWP in Chandigarh. We have a facility of converting the horticulture waste into the compost in 59 green belts. We are changing the converting technique. The technique was changed in at least 31 sites out of 59. The NGT team visited one of the sites, at Rose Garden,” said MC Commissioner, KK Yadav, who was with the team.

In June this year, MC and JayPee plant management engaged in legal battle when the civic body took possession of JayPee plant in its hands. Within days, a local court had stayed the MC’s decision.

Director, UT Environment, Debendra Dalai, and scientists of Chandigarh Pollution Control Board also accompanied the NGT team during the visit.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd