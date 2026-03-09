NGT rejects request to withdraw petition accusing religious sect of environmental damage in Himachal’s Kangra

The NGT impleads the divisional forest officer in the matter related to the petition against the activities of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) at Paror in Kangra.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Mar 9, 2026 04:38 PM IST
NGT DelhiThe National Green Tribunal (NGT) listed the matter for further hearing on April 28. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has declined a request to withdraw a petition filed against the activities of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) at Paror in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, maintaining that an application raising substantial environmental questions in the public interest cannot be dismissed without passing an appropriate order.

In its March 2 order, however, the NGT allowed the petitioners to withdraw from the proceedings and directed that the NGT Bar Association’s Legal Aid Committee be substituted as the applicant. The NGT directed its registry to make necessary amendments to the memo of parties.

A bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel also directed the divisional forest officer (DFO) in Kangra to examine a joint committee report prepared by District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa, which indicated illegal felling of trees and other environmental violations on the religious sect’s premises.

The NGT listed the matter for further hearing on April 28.

The NGT said in its order, “Pritam Singh, representative of the applicants (Seema Kumari and others), has made a statement seeking dismissal of the present Original Application as withdrawn. The Original Application, which raises substantial environmental questions in public interest, cannot be allowed to be withdrawn on statement of the applicants, who represent small group of the general public and cannot be dismissed as withdrawn on the basis of their statement without adjudication of substantial environmental questions raised in public interest and also without passing of appropriate orders for remediation of the environmental damage stated to have been caused.”

Report prepared by district magistrate

Commenting on the joint committee’s findings, the NGT stated that its report indicated hill cutting and dumping of muck in a waterbody. “The muck dumping is in the water course as well as the banks of the water body. Approvals and permissions for such hill cutting and dumping/reclamation of the water body to be provided. The original course of the water body as per the revenue map to be provided, and the area reclaimed may be indicated. 35 trees are stated to have been illegally felled, but such illegal felling of trees has been penalized with a meagre amount by compounding for a total compensation of Rs 5,000, whereas the cost of the timber would be much higher than the value compensated,” its order read.

The NGT directed the Kangra DFO to re-examine the issue of the penalty imposed for illegal felling of trees as well as other aspects highlighted above and file a response giving all requisite details, including “the boundary which existed prior to the new demarcation and also the boundary as per fresh demarcation and to indicate if the area of tree felling/hill cutting/reclamation falls within the freshly demarcated forest area or in the old forest area as per the earlier map”.

Story continues below this ad

The NGT also directed the registry to issue a notice to the newly impleaded DFO.

The case originated from a letter petition sent by Seema Kumari, pradhan of the Ghaneta gram panchayat in Kangra and others in October 2025, alleging environmental degradation caused by the sect’s activities at one of its properties in Paror.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments