NGT rejects request to withdraw petition accusing religious sect of environmental damage in Himachal’s Kangra

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has declined a request to withdraw a petition filed against the activities of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) at Paror in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, maintaining that an application raising substantial environmental questions in the public interest cannot be dismissed without passing an appropriate order.

In its March 2 order, however, the NGT allowed the petitioners to withdraw from the proceedings and directed that the NGT Bar Association’s Legal Aid Committee be substituted as the applicant. The NGT directed its registry to make necessary amendments to the memo of parties.

A bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel also directed the divisional forest officer (DFO) in Kangra to examine a joint committee report prepared by District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa, which indicated illegal felling of trees and other environmental violations on the religious sect’s premises.