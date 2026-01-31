NGT raps Punjab civic body for illegal waste dumping along Kurali road as families battle swarms of flies

Every morning for families living along Siswan Road in Punjab’s Kurali city begins not with fresh air, but with the stench of rotting garbage and swarms of flies and mosquitoes. Opening windows has become a calculated risk, and allowing children to step outside feels unsafe. The prolonged suffering of residents living near the dumping site has finally drawn the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has taken strong exception to the illegal dumping of solid waste by the Kurali Municipal Council (MC), said residents Amarjit Singh, Jasbir Singh, along with others who had moved the tribunal.

The Principal Bench of the NGT, while hearing the matter on January 27, termed the dumping along Siswan Road a clear violation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The tribunal directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to file a detailed compliance and action-taken report within four weeks and sought a personal undertaking from the executive officer of Kurali Municipal Council.