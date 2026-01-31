NGT raps Punjab civic body for illegal waste dumping along Kurali road as families battle swarms of flies

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Every morning for families living along Siswan Road in Punjab’s Kurali city begins not with fresh air, but with the stench of rotting garbage and swarms of flies and mosquitoes. Opening windows has become a calculated risk, and allowing children to step outside feels unsafe. The prolonged suffering of residents living near the dumping site has finally drawn the attention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has taken strong exception to the illegal dumping of solid waste by the Kurali Municipal Council (MC), said residents Amarjit Singh, Jasbir Singh, along with others who had moved the tribunal.
The Principal Bench of the NGT, while hearing the matter on January 27, termed the dumping along Siswan Road a clear violation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2016. The tribunal directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to file a detailed compliance and action-taken report within four weeks and sought a personal undertaking from the executive officer of Kurali Municipal Council.
The directions were issued during the hearing of an application filed by Amarjit Singh, Jasbir Singh, and others against the State of Punjab and other authorities. The applicants were represented by Advocate Sunaina. The Bench was headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, along with Dr A. Senthil Vel, expert member.
The applicants alleged that the municipal council had abandoned its earlier landfill site on Adhareda Road and, without obtaining statutory permissions, began dumping solid waste along Siswan Road close to residential areas, posing serious risks to public health and the environment.
Residents told the Tribunal, “Dumping garbage near the colony has made our lives miserable. The foul smell and the spread of flies and mosquitoes have become unbearable, and diseases are now common in the area.”
They further stated that the impact of the dumping was not limited to Dashmesh Colony alone. Neighbouring areas, including Radha Swami Satsang Ghar, Sunshine School, Guru Harkrishan School, Sunfield School, Crown City Colony, Rajindra Enclave, Imperial Colony, and several other localities, are also affected, depending on wind direction.
The PPCB, in its inspection report, confirmed multiple violations at the site. The dumping area, spread over approximately five acres, was found to be located within 200 metres of a highway and a water body. It lacked a leachate treatment system, had no proper waste segregation mechanism, and contained mixed and plastic waste lying in the open. The presence of legacy waste and the site’s proximity to a flood plain further aggravated environmental concerns.
PPCB imposes environmental compensation on Kurali civic body
Taking note of these violations on January 20, the PPCB imposed environmental compensation exceeding Rs 80 lakh on Kurali Municipal Council and directed the civic body to submit a time-bound action plan within 15 days.
However, the Tribunal observed that despite “continued violations”, effective steps to recover the compensation or initiate action against responsible officials had not been taken.
The NGT’s intervention has brought renewed hope to residents who say their voices were buried under garbage for years. The matter is now listed for further hearing on April 28.
