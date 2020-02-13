NGT pulls up Jaypee group: Decide in a month if you want to run Dadumajra plant

The civic body has been in a legal battle with the garbage processing company for over four years. (File) The civic body has been in a legal battle with the garbage processing company for over four years. (File)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Wednesday pulled up the Jaypee group and directed them to decide in a month whether they want to operate the garbage processing plant at Dadumajra or not. The Municipal Corporation also claimed that the plant authorities have been refused tipping fee.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said, “Our officials who attended the hearing have informed me that the NGT has given one month deadline to the group to decide whether they want to run the plant or not. Also, tipping fee that they were demanding has been rejected.”

Last month, the Jaypee group that had agreed to hand over the garbage processing plant to the civic body backed out saying they are not aware of any such thing. The sole garbage processing plant of the city is being run in Dadumajra by the company.

A few days before, the plant authorities had said that they will hand over the plant. The civic body wanted the company to hand over the Dadumajra plant. The corporation then immediately decided to appoint a mediator who would fix the salvage value. But, they later backed out.

The developments were informed in the NGT during the hearing that was scheduled on Wednesday.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation had claimed that the Jaypee group is not processing the entire waste. Yadav had blamed the Jaypee group as one of the key reasons why the city was defaulting in the Swacch Survekshan. He said that the company was processing only 20- 25 per cent of the entire waste. Chandigarh generates over 450 tonnes of waste and it was said that the company was leaving most of the waste unprocessed.

The civic body has been in a legal battle with the garbage processing company for over four years. Following a memorandum of understanding signed between the parties in 2005 and 2008, Jaypee had set up a garbage processing plant at Dadumajra. However, few years later, Jaypee began demanding a tipping or processing fee for the garbage, even as the MC contended that the agreement signed between them did not mention the payment of the tipping fee.

Following several letters sent by the company to the MC, threatening to shut the plant, the company finally suspended operations and shut down the plant on July 11, 2016. The civic body then moved the NGT requesting it to ask Jaypee to resume operations in public interest as the garbage was not being processed and had to be dumped at Dadumajra. The tribunal gave them relief and asked Jaypee Group to resume operations, following which the garbage processing unit was opened again on July 27.

However, the NGT then asked the Municipal Corporation and Jaypee to amicably solve the issue. However, the MC again said that Jaypee had not been processing the waste. The MC said, the agreement made with the Jaypee Group was so “faulty” that they will not be able to easily severe ties with the company due to legal binding.

