NGT panel directs PPCB to seize bank guarantees of Mohali MCs

As the National Green Tribunal’s monitoring committee held a meeting Wednesday to review solid waste management in Mohali, various Municipal Committees in the district, barring Kurali, got a rap for not meeting the deadlines to manage the garbage menace under their jurisdiction.

The committee directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to encash bank guarantees of the various MCs under the district for missing the deadlines. The meeting was held under the chairman of the committee, Justice Jasbir Singh.

The committee directed PPCB to encash Rs 2 lakh each bank guarantee of MCs Banur and Zirakpur because both failed to collect and manage door-to-door garbage within the time limit of three months.

These MCs were to collect 100 per cent garbage, but they could not meet this promise. The NGT panel has also ordered to encash Rs 2 lakh bank guarantee of Nayagaon Municipal committee for not constructing a compost pit. Also, this committee has been asked to deposit Rs one lakh bank guarantee more.

Lalaru MC has been given the deadline of December 31 to remove the garbage dump and asked to deposit Rs one lakh bank guarantee.

The monitoring committee has asked all the MCs under Mohali to direct all garbage generating places to follow the norms of managing the waste.

Orders have been given to all MCs to start treating garbage at the garbage dump sites by January 31, 2021. It is learnt that all MCs have been provided the required machines and funds by the government but only Kurlai MC has started to treat waste.

Meanwhile, all MCs have given a report that they have removed the waste from the banks of all drains and rivers falling in their respective jurisdiction.

Outside the limit of the MCs, village panchayats were asked to clean the drains and submit this report to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC). Chairman of the monitoring committee told all officials to do their job with utmost dedication or their reports will be sent to the NGT and also it will be recorded in their Annual Confidential Report (ACR).

