NGT orders HPPWD, pvt contractor to pay Rs 47.14L compensation for trout fish farm damage during bridge construction in Kullu

During the course of the hearing, the NGT relied on official inspection reports of the Fisheries Department, Revenue authorities, Gram Panchayat, and the State Pollution Control Board.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 06:13 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh high courtEarlier, the applicant also filed a petition in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, but the petition was dismissed. (File Photo)
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Thursday asked the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) and a private contractor to pay Rs 47.14 lakh as environmental compensation to the owner of a trout fish farm in Kullu district for damage caused due to illegal dumping of muck and debris during bridge construction over Haripur Nallah. The damage was caused during the time period between 2018-22. The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr A Senthil Vel.

Kushal Mehta, Owner, Himalayan Trout Fish Farm, moved the Tribunal in 2020. Earlier, the applicant also filed a petition in the Himachal Pradesh High Court, but the petition was dismissed.

The Tribunal also held that the HPPWD and its contractor, which were listed as Respondents number-2 and 3, had violated Section 24 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, resulting in pollution of the stream, death of thousands of trout fish and destruction of fish eggs at the downstream fish farm.

The tribunal stated in the order, “The respondent HPPWD in its reply has admitted that the construction activity period of Haripur bridge was from December 2018 till January 2022. The Applicant had suffered the damage during this period only. The respondents including the contractor in their replies had taken the plea that the destruction on account of the flash floods which occurred in the year 2023, but the material which has been placed on record as noted above clearly reflect that the applicant is claiming compensation for the act of the respondents-2, and 3 much prior to the alleged flash flood.”

During the course of the hearing, the Tribunal relied on official inspection reports of the Fisheries Department, Revenue authorities, Gram Panchayat, and the State Pollution Control Board, which conclusively established environmental damage due to construction activity.

The NGT order stated, “In such circumstances, we (Tribunal)… view that the applicant has suffered environment damage compensation to the tune of Rs 47,14,000 on account of the pollution caused by the contractor during the course of construction of the bridge in Haripur Nallah resulting in death of thousands of traut fishes and destruction of the fish eggs in the ‘Himalayan Trout Fish Farm’. Resultantly, the Original Application (OA) is allowed and respondents including HPPWD and the contractor are jointly and severally held liable to pay environmental damage compensation of Rs 47.14L to the applicant within a period of two months from the date of this order. It will be open to the HPPWD to recover this amount from the private contractor.”

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

