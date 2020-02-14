NGT leaves decision on Dadumajra garbage processing plant to Chandigarh MC

The garbage treatment plant in Dadumajra in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi) The garbage treatment plant in Dadumajra in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

The National Green Tribunal directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to make alternative arrangement within one month if it is not possible for them work with the Jaypee group, which is running the Dadumajra garbage processing plant, under the existing or revised contract terms.

“It is for the Corporation to take a decision whether the contract assigned to the project proponent is viable or satisfactory or not and if not, what alternative arrangement is to be made. Corporation must ensure that solid waste management takes place appropriately and expeditiously without endangering the life of people. If it is not possible for the Corporation and the contractor to work together under the existing or revised contract terms, the Corporation must make alternative arrangement within one month from today,” it was observed in the detailed order that was out on Thursday.

With the matter now left to the civic body to decide, Municipal Corporation Commissioner K K Yadav said, “The agenda will be brought in the house for discussion.”

On Wednesday, the NGT had pulled up the Jaypee group asking them to decide in a month whether they want to run the plant or not and even said that no tipping fee would be given.

The NGT-appointed committee observed that waste is lying dumped in the premises of the plant and processing efficiency of the plant has been reduced on account of non-maintenance of the machinery. Plant is not being operated to its optimum capacity.

The committee appointed by the NGT had recommended removal of the waste material by the corporation and to deliver segregated solid waste to the plant. It was also suggested that the corporation may engage services of experts to assess the efficiency of the machinery available with the plant.

“This Tribunal has to go into the issue of compliance of environmental norms for which responsibility to the citizens is that of the Administration. We are, thus, not expressing any opinion on rights of contractor but only with regard to rights of citizens to clean environment. Only order which needs to be passed is that the Corporation may take steps for ensuring proper disposal of garbage itself or by any other mechanism,” the order read.

The NGT specified for the MC that, “It may take a call on the question of continuing or not continuing the present contract within one month from today to ensure that rights of the citizens to clean environment are protected and constitutional obligation of the Corporation to ensure clean environment and to comply with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 is carried out. If present contract is not workable, an appropriate alternative arrangement may be made. Situation of waste not being scientifically disposed of should not continue on account of pendency of an administrative decision,” it was stated.

It was also stated that the Committee headed by Justice Pritam Pal, former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court may oversee the compliance of these directions and furnish a further report after one month.

