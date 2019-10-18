NGT gives Punjab govt till Oct 31 to stop discharge of sewage water into Holy Bein

WHILE THE head of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee on Thursday set October 31 as the deadline to stop discharge of sewage water into the Holy Bein, the Punjab government said it would release 500 cusecs of fresh water into the rivulet to enable devotees to take a holy dip in it during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The state government had announced the renaming of ‘Kali Bein’ as ‘Holy Bein’ in October 2006. It is said Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, had taken a dip in this rivulet and had attained enlightenment on its banks.

Monitoring committee head Justice Jasbir Singh, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, visited Sultanpur Lodhi Thursday. He directed the Kapurthala district administration Kapurthala that the holy town must be kept clean and garbage-free both before and after the celebration.

He also visited a few spots where polluted water is still being released into the Bein. This water is being released by some colonies near Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and Kherabet village.

The committee has on an earlier occasion also directed officials to put a stop to discharge of dirty water into the Holy Bein.

Justice Singh said Special Task Force (STF) teams have been formed in all the districts of Punjab headed by respective deputy commissioners to check any type of pollution in the districts.

Meanwhile, 500 cusecs of fresh water will be released into the Bein from the Mukerian Hydel from October 23 so devotees can take a holy dip.

Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who was in the city to review preparations and arrangements for the upcoming celebrations, said work on the banks of rivulet will be completed before October 22 .

The minister said the state government had spent Rs 4.96 crore at Mukerian hydel for concrete lining of the banks of the rivulet to release freshwater.

Two-platoon bridges, which are being constructed at the Kali Bein, will be completed by October 21

To ensure safety of the devotees, a steel railing would be installed along the banks of the Bein, besides deploying 150 swimmers to deal with any emergency situation.

Channi also reviewed work on the stage and an upcoming tent city in Sultanpur Lodhi. He said the state government would leave no stone unturned for the grand celebrations of 550th ‘Parkash purab’.

In an official release, the minister said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh would inaugurate development projects, including bridges, roads and power station, worth Rs 400 crore to the people on October 23.

The chief minister would also lay the foundation stone of the Sultanpur Lodhi – Dera Baba Nanak road via Subhanpur-Beas-Batala as “Guru Nanak Marg” to connect these two historic cities.

He said many foreign dignitaries, chief ministers of several states and other prominent personalities would attend the main function next month.

(With PTI inputs)