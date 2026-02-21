Environmental violations: Rs 6.30-L fines slapped on two stone crushers for illegal mining in Chaki river, HP tells NGT

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 21, 2026 10:54 PM IST
Environmental Compensation (EC) of Rs 6.30 lakh was slapped on two stone crushers for environment violations involving illegal mining in the Chaki river in Kangra district, the Himachal Pradesh government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In his affidavit filed before the Tribunal on February 19, Sushil Kumar Singla, Secretary Environment, Science & Technology and Climate Change, Himachal Pradesh, stated that the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) on February 1 imposed a fine of Rs 3.93 lakh on Shivam Stone Crusher Barikhad and Rs 2.37 lakh on Diamond Enterprises Stone Crusher — both operated in the Kandwal-Lodhwan-Tipri belt along the Chaki river under Nurpur sub division in Kangra district.

The NGT was hearing an original application registered as a letter petition in the case K Sajeev Dogra versus The State of Himachal Pradesh and others in connection with illegal mining activities along the Chaki river in Kangra district.

The petition has been filed against the State of Himachal Pradesh through its Principal Secretary (Environment, Forest and Climate Change), the Director of Mining and Geology, the District Magistrate of Kangra, and the HPSPCB, among others.

The matter was listed for a hearing before the Tribunal on Friday, but a detailed NGT order is awaited.

The Tribunal had sought detailed status reports on environmental compliance, mining permissions and regulatory action into alleged illegal mining in the Kandwal-Lodhwan-Tipri belt under Tehsil Nurpur in Kangra district, an area close to the Punjab border.

In March 2025, an NGT Joint Committee had submitted a report to the Tribunal, stating, “The state mining department has not defined the boundaries of six out of 11 mining areas it leased out along with the Chaki river between the Khandwal-Lodhwan-Tipri belt in Kangra district.”

In its affidavit, the State government, through Singla, placed on record the status of Environmental Clearances (ECs), mining leases and 16 stone crushers listed as respondents in the matter. The affidavit clarified that ECs are issued by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), a statutory body constituted under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

It further stated, “The replying department has no direct role in the issuance of ECs, and that the details furnished were based on records provided by SEIAA.”

