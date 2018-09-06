NGT directs MoEF to monitor deforestation and afforestation in Punjab

National Green Tribunal (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) National Green Tribunal (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Disposing of a petition against deforestation in Punjab, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday has directed the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to monitor deforestation and afforestation in Punjab and file a report on January 3, 2019.

The petition, filed by Dr Amandeep Aggarwal in 2016, had alleged rampant and mindless tree felling and sought adequate compensatory afforestation by the Punjab government.

The petitioner had also claimed that according to Niti Aayog portal, Punjab currently had just 1772 sq km under forest cover whereas the forest cover was 2432 sq km in 2001, when it was ranked 11th among states in terms of forest cover.

“The Union government had taken a loan of Rs 630 crore from Japan for more plantation in Punjab. The loan had to be repaid in 20-30 years at an interest of 0.75 per cent to 1.8 per cent per annum. Approximately Rs 470 crore of this loan was spent on planting about 96,000 trees along with Zirakpur-Bathinda stretch of National Highway 64. But when these plants became big trees by 2012, the state gave nod to felling all these 96,000 big trees in the name of development of highway,” the petition said.

“As per available information, not a single penny of the loan had been repaid when the order for axing these trees was given. All the investment has gone down the drain,” said Dr Aggarwal in his petition.

“Punjab now tops the list from below with just 3.52 % forest cover while its neighbour Haryana is satisfied with being first runner-up, again from below, with a forest cover of 3.59%,” the petition said.

