Aster facility in Kullu park: Matter pending before high court, green tribunal adjourns hearing

The high court, which is hearing a plea filed by the Senior Citizen Council of Kullu challenging the proposed construction of MRF inside the park, has is listed for hearing for July 30. (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the proposed establishment of a Material Recovery Facility (MRF), a waste handling facility, inside Nehru Park at Sarwari in Kullu district after noting that the matter was pending before the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which has ordered status quo at the site.

The high court, which is hearing a plea filed by the Senior Citizen Council of Kullu challenging the proposed construction of MRF inside the park, has is listed for hearing for July 30.

In the NGT, the Principal Bench of chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing a petition filed by Kullu resident Sanjay Kapoor who too has objected to the setting up of the waste handling facility in the Nehru Park.