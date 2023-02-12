In news in Turkey, Army parachute medics’ first assistance mission was Bengal 1946

The Indian Army’s humanitarian assistance to Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that hit the country last week has brought into focus 60 Para Field Hospital, the medical unit of the Parachute Brigade which was rushed to the country for immediate assistance. However, not many are aware that this unit undertook its first humanitarian assistance mission in the Bay of Bengal in 1946 prior to Independence.

The 60 Para Field Hospital, earlier known as 60 Para Field Ambulance, was airlifted to Turkey by C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force soon after the earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Since the medical unit is part of the parachute brigade of the Indian Army, it is always in a state of readiness to be employed on operational duties at a very short notice. Therefore it was was among the first responders to leave for Turkey along with the personnel of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) who are trained in rescue operations.

The army field hospital has been established in Iskenderun in Turkey and has started functioning with running medical, surgical and emergency wards, X-Ray lab and medical store. A photograph of a doctor of the unit, wearing the distinct maroon beret of the parachute brigade, being hugged by a Turkish earthquake victim went viral on social media bringing much deserved accolades to the unit. The lady officer in the photograph was later identified as Major Beena Tiwari. Her father is Subedar Major MC Tiwari (retd) who served the Kumaon Regiment.

Getting back to the historical aspect, 60 Para Field Ambulance was deployed during the Korean War with Lt Col AG Rangaraj in command. The unit was raised as 60 Indian Field Ambulance on August 10, 1942 at Secunderabad when the Second World War was in progress. It saw action in Burma as part of the 2nd Indian Airborne Division. It was the stellar performance of this unit in this division that led to its selection for conversion to parachute role.

It got converted to Para Field Ambulance in 1945. It was in August 1946 that a detachment of the unit-an advanced dressing station-took part in Operation Hatya. This was an airborne task to help flood victims in Hatya, an island in the Bay of Bengal. Today the island is a part of Bangladesh.

The unit also took part in the Kashmir operations in 1948-49. 60 Para Field Ambulance became a part of 50 (Independent) Para Brigade in 1950 and was sent to Korea in November 1950. It subsequently took part in the Indian Army

Operation Vijay to liberate Goa from the Portuguese rule in 1961 and in the 1965 war with Pakistan.

In 1971 war, a unit sub section took part in the Tangail airdrop in Bangladesh with 2 Para.

However, the unit is most well known for its operations in Korea. It provided assistance to more than 2 lakh wounded persons during the war and performed thousands of surgeries. The sub sections of the unit were located in several areas of the Korean peninsula for the almost three years that the unit was deployed there.

Advertisement

A book, Indian Army’s Peacekeeping Operations, published by the Indian Army states that in March 1951, the United Nations command decided to conduct an airborne assault on communist positions north-west of Seoul. As it turned out, 60 Para Field Ambulance was the only medical unit qualified to undertake the operation. Lt Col Rangaraj led a surgical team in this operation and landed in the rice fields of the operational area along with nearly 4000 American paratroopers.

The unit received words of praise in the British House of Commons and was awarded a Meritorious Unit Citation from the US Army. When the unit returned to India, it was presented a commemorative trophy by the President, Dr Rajendra Prasad at a special parade held in Agra, where the unit is located.

Lt Col Rangaraj and Major NB Banerjee of the unit were awarded the Maha Vir Chakra (second highest gallantry award of the nation) during this deployment and seven other personnel were awarded Vir Chakras.