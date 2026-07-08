Newlywed couple killed, man critically injured after car rams trailer on Bharatmala Expressway near Mohali

The SUV crashed into the rear of the trailer with such force that it was completely mangled, killing all three occupants.

A newlywed couple from Himachal Pradesh and a family friend were killed after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a trailer near the toll plaza on the Bharatmala Expressway at Gharuan, near Kharar in Mohali district, on Tuesday.

The victims were returning to Himachal Pradesh after attending a wedding in Jind, Haryana, when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Pratyush Jain, his 26-year-old wife Harsarita, both residents of Mahitpur village in Una district, and 65-year-old Suresh, a resident of Dehal village in Una district. Suresh, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was a close friend of Pratyush’s father.