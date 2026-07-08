Newlywed couple killed, man critically injured after car rams trailer on Bharatmala Expressway near Mohali

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A newlywed couple from Himachal Pradesh and a family friend were killed after the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a trailer near the toll plaza on the Bharatmala Expressway at Gharuan, near Kharar in Mohali district, on Tuesday.
The victims were returning to Himachal Pradesh after attending a wedding in Jind, Haryana, when the accident occurred.
The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Pratyush Jain, his 26-year-old wife Harsarita, both residents of Mahitpur village in Una district, and 65-year-old Suresh, a resident of Dehal village in Una district. Suresh, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, was a close friend of Pratyush’s father.
According to the police, Pratyush was driving a Hyundai Creta when the trailer ahead allegedly applied sudden brakes, leaving him with little time to react. The SUV crashed into the rear of the trailer with such force that it was completely mangled, killing all three occupants.
Pratyush and Harsarita had been married only six months ago.
On receiving information about the accident, personnel from the Gharuan police station and emergency rescue teams rushed to the spot. Following a prolonged rescue operation, the bodies were extricated from the wrecked vehicle and sent for post-mortem examination. The families have been informed.
“The exact cause of the accident is being investigated. The trailer driver will also be questioned, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” a police official said.
Preliminary investigations suggest the collision occurred after the trailer came to an abrupt halt, causing the SUV travelling behind it to crash into the vehicle. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.
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