Newly-formed manch gives aid to dead farmer’s family

A delegation of Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch visited Raipur Jatan village near Gharaunda to stand in solidarity with the family of Sushil Kajal, the farmer who died of heart attack soon after being lathicharged by the police at Karnal last Saturday. The delegation comprising convenor K C Singh and members Air Marshal (retd) P S Gill, Capt Vikram Bajwa and Gurbir Singh Sandhu, gave Rs 50,000 as financial assistance to the family of the farmer.

Singh said, “The Haryana government must order a judicial enquiry into the incident, suspend the SDM caught on camera advocating use of extreme force and give a job to the kin of the deceased besides financial compensation.”

Regarding the resignation of Col LJS Gill, Prof Ronki Ram, and DPS Gil from the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch, K C Singh said he wished them well in their future endeavours.

“As mentioned at the launch on August 25, this is an informal, open platform, not yet registered, nor its charter formalised. Therefore, speculation about the reasons for individuals joining or exiting at this stage are premature.”

In a press statement, Singh said the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch shall never be turned into a political party although it shall discuss all issues facing Punjab and present possible solutions.

“It shall also interact with the people through small meetings, webinars etc. Through this dialogue the manch hopes to bridge the divide between the rulers and the masses,” the statement added.