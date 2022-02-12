Newborn’s mutilated body found in school playgound

Panic gripped Gobindgarh village in Raikot after locals found a pack of dogs feasting on the beheaded body of a newborn boy in the school playground on Thursday.

On being informed, the Sadar Raikot Police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Police sent the mutilated body to civil hospital for postmortem and lodged an FIR against unidentified accused. The body was stuffed in a plastic bag and buried in the ground of Government Senior Secondary School of the village. The police suspected that the dogs dug up the body.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Jagsir Singh, member Panchayat from Village Gobindgarh stating that he was present near the school when he noticed the beheaded body of a newborn in the mouth of a dog. He repulsed the dogs. When they checked they found the head of the newborn in the ground.

ASI Lakhvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that it is suspected that the dogs have torn apart the body of the newborn. A pillow was also found in the ground.A case under section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified accused at police station Sadar of Raikot.