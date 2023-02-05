Newborn stealing racket: Want to conduct DNA test of accused couple and their kids, police tell court

Mohali police on Saturday told the court that they want to get the DNA testing done of a couple accused in the newborn stealing racket along with their five children. The police suspect that the couple may not be the biological parents of the children.

All the four accused – Parvinder Kaur alias Sakshi her husband Charanbir Singh, Manjinder Singh and his wife, also named Parvinder Kaur, were produced in a Mohali district court.

Manjinder and his wife Parvinder Kaur were sent to the judicial custody while Sakshi and Charanbir Singh’s police remand was extended for three days.

Police, while seeking the remand, told the court that they want to get the DNA sampling done of the five children and the couple. The police will move a separate application for the same. They have to arrest more accused in the case and the custodial interrogation of the accused couple is needed,

police said.

Charanbir Singh and Sakshi have five children – a 15-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl, twins who were born in 2021 and a son born in 2022.

Sources in the police told The Indian Express that the couple revealed during the interrogation the twins were born to them in a private hospital while the fifth child was born at their home in 2022.

The role of a Patiala-based hospital is also under the scanner where the twins were reportedly born to Sakshi.

Advertisement

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said that they cannot reveal much at this stage as it can affect their investigation. He, however, confirmed that they want the DNA testing of the accused and their children.

Police on January 30 had arrested Manjinder Singh, and his wife Parwinder Kaur — both residents of Faridkot — and Charanbir Singh, and his wife Sakshi, both residents of Patiala, for being part of a racket that was involved in stealing and selling newborns.

A six-day-old baby girl, who the gang had abducted and wanted to sell, was recovered from the possession of

the accused.

Advertisement

The custody of the recovered child was given to a child care home instead of the parents as the district court had directed the police to produce the child before the Child Welfare Committee to decide her custody, as her parents’ financial condition is not good for her upbringing.