Newborn stealing racket: Two accused employees of university, kingpin still on run

A couple arrested by the district police in connection with the newborn stealing and selling racket was working as clerks at Punjabi University, Patiala. The accused used code words for speaking to their clients.

The main accused Sunny Kumar is still at the large and the police are conducting raids to nab him and other accused Lambar Singh.

The sources in the police told The Indian Express that Charanbir Singh and his wife Parvinder Kaur alias Sakshi are working as clerks at Punjabi University, Patiala and would contact the clients. Both have been arrested by the police.

The soured added that the accused would use the code words-F for female child and M for male child to converse with their clients so that nobody could doubt while they speaking their clients.

In one of the call recordings, the police recovered from the cell phones of the accused, the accused Parvinder Kaur was heard asking Rs. 80,000 for ‘F’.

The police investigation, however, found that there was no fix amount but the accused would demand the money depending upon thr financial status. “They would charge between Rs. 3 to 5 lakh if the client has a good financial background, the accused would also charge lesser amount in case the client is from a an average financial background,” an officer told The Indian Express, requesting anonymity.

About the Modus-Operandi of the accused, the officer said that the accused had a network in hospitals and private nursing homes which would inform them about the deliveries and also about the financial background or any woman giving birth to unwanted child. “Sunny Kumar was the kingpin of the gang, he was running the network, he would decide the money,” the officer added.

Sunny’s parents have been retired from the government service while he is a school drop out and running the racket. The police sources revealed that Sunny, a resident of Mansa lives a luxury life.

Police on Monday arrested Manjinder Singh, his wife Parwinder Kaur, residents of Faridkot district and Charanbir Singh and his wife Sakshi, residents of Patiala on January 30 and recovered a six-day baby girl from them who the accused wanted to sell. DSP (city-2) H S Bal said that their teams are working and soon arrest the other accused.