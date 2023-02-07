Newborn stealing racket: Accused involved in organ trade, says fresh complaint

Mohali police on Monday said they had recovered two children from the residence of Parvinder Kaur alias Sakshi, one of the accused who has been arrested in the newborn stealing racket. The police also said that they have received another complaint regarding the accused in the case being involved in human organ trafficking.

Police on January 30 had arrested Manjinder Singh, and his wife Parwinder Kaur — both residents of Faridkot — and Charanbir Singh, and his wife Sakshi, both residents of Patiala, for being part of a racket that was involved in stealing and selling newborns. A police officer told The Indian Express that Sakshi had lied to the police that she had given birth to twins in a private hospital in Patiala in 2021. Their investigations has revealed that she gave birth to only one child.

“We have recovered two children from Sakshi’s home in Patiala and handed them over to Child Care Center in Kharar. We suspect that the accused wanted to sell these children further,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the police on Monday said they had received another complaint from a woman — one Roma Rani of Dhanas in Chandigarh — which stated that accused Sakshi and Sunny Kumar [the kingpin of the racket] had bought two children from a hospital in Mansa last year.

Roma Rani claimed in her complaint that she had come in contact with the accused to adopt a child and the accused. The accused had shown her two children on November 20 last year at a private hospital in Patiala.

The complainant further alleged that the children who were shown to them died as the accused did not take proper care of them. The accused then proceeded to trade the organs of the dead children to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

The complainant further alleged that the gang was selling 10 to 12 children a month and would also blackmail the people who had bought the children from them.

Advertisement

DSP (city-2) Harsimran Singh Bal said that they had received the complaint and were investigating it.