Newborn girl found abandoned near GMSH-16, dies during treatment: police

The newborn died during the treatment, police said.

A newborn girl, who was found abandoned near Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 here on Saturday afternoon, died during the treatment, police said on Monday.

The newborn was spotted by Bunty (38), an auto-rickshaw driver residing in Sector 56, who heard cries coming from near Tree No. 70 close to Gate No. 1 of GMSH-16 at around 3 pm, police said.

Moving in the direction of newborn cries, Bunty noticed a yellow cement bag lying near the tree, police said, adding that inside the bag, Bunty found the newborn girl wrapped in a towel and a green shawl, with her body smeared with mud.