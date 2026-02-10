Newborn girl found abandoned near GMSH-16, dies during treatment: police

By: Express News Service
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 09:05 AM IST
A newborn girl, who was found abandoned near Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16 here on Saturday afternoon, died during the treatment, police said on Monday.

The newborn was spotted by Bunty (38), an auto-rickshaw driver residing in Sector 56, who heard cries coming from near Tree No. 70 close to Gate No. 1 of GMSH-16 at around 3 pm, police said.

Moving in the direction of newborn cries, Bunty noticed a yellow cement bag lying near the tree, police said, adding that inside the bag, Bunty found the newborn girl wrapped in a towel and a green shawl, with her body smeared with mud.

Bunty immediately alerted emergency services by calling 112. A police control room (PCR) team rushed to the location and admitted the newborn to the Children’s Emergency Ward at GMSH-16. Doctors said the infant appeared to be one to two days old and was gasping for breath when brought to the hospital.

Police personnel from the Sector 17 police station, including Sub-Inspector Imroz Mann and woman constable Sonam from the women’s help desk, reached the spot and later visited the hospital.

Despite efforts to trace the baby’s parents or relatives, no claimant came forward, police said.

The newborn died during the treatment, police said.

Based on Bunty’s statement, a case was registered under Section 93 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against unidentified parents for abandoning the child.

Police said that they were examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning vendors and workers in the vicinity to identify those responsible.

