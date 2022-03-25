Newborn dead in Mauli Jagran: Police nab midwife who helped deliver minor’s baby

The Chandigarh Police on Thursday continued its investigation into the death of a newborn in Mauli Jagran and arrested a 50-year-old woman, who acted as the midwife and provided primary health care to a minor girl, who delivered the baby in December last year.

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested and her minor daughter apprehended in the case already. The abandoned body of a child was found in the suburban area Mauli Jagran on December 4 last year. The mtDNA samples of many people including the suspects were collected on December 8 last year, based on whose result the minor and her mother were rounded up.

Sources said that the midwife was arrested followed the interrogation of the minor girl’s mother on Thursday. The girl’s mother’s police custody was extended by two more days on Thursday.

“The midwife lived in the same locality where the body of the newborn child was found in December 2021. Initial interrogation suggested that the woman gave some medicines to the minor girl, who was pregnant, prior to the delivery. The midwife was well aware of the fact that the newborn child would be abandoned immediately after birth. We are in the process of identifying the man from whom the medicines were procured. We have added charges of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the IPC in the FIR. The midwife will be produced in a local court on Friday. She is a known face in the locality and has assisted a number of women during their childbirth,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the minor girl, who has been lodged at a women’s shelter home in Sector 26, has supposedly four people who she said may have got her pregnant. The cops, however, have decided to give her more time to zero down on the real suspect. The girl, who was also named in the FIR, was apprehended on the same day when her mother was arrested — Tuesday.

A police officer said, “We have given the girl some more time to reveal the name of the real suspect. She is being counselled. A woman cop in plainclothes has also interacted with her. The girl might be under trauma. We are also developing human intelligence to identify the suspect. We have already preserved the DNA of the child and will match it with the person once we nab him.”

Police had already registered an FIR under Section 318 (secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the death body of a child whether such child died before or after or during its birth) and later added Section 315 ( act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of IPC. Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) was also added in the FIR. A case was registered at Mauli Jagran police station.