Newborn dead in Mauli Jagran: Police lodge fresh FIR for rape, under sections of POCSO Act

Chandigarh Police have lodged a separate FIR for rape and under various sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in connection to the recovery of the dead body of a newborn child in December last year from Mauli Jagran.

The fresh FIR against unknown persons was registered after the statement of the minor girl, who has been already booked under Section 318 (secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child whether such child died before or after, or during its birth).

The minor was said to be pregnant before the discovery of the body. The abandoned body of a child was found in the suburban area Mauli Jagran on December 4 last year. Police had preserved its DNA samples and buried the child after an autopsy.

The blood samples of the minor girl were taken on December 8 last year. The minor girl along with her mother was apprehended on March 21. A midwife, who had assisted in the delivery of the child, was arrested on March 23.

The minor will now be asked to record her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the area magistrate shortly.

Police have so far arrested the minor’s mother and a midwife who allegedly helped deliver the baby, besides apprehending the minor. The girl has been sent to a women’s shelter home, where she is under the care of councilors.

Her arrested mother and the midwife have been sent to judicial custody in Model Burail jail.

“We have lodged a case of rape and under sections of POCSO Act following the statement of the minor. She has already been named in the earlier registered FIR as one of the suspects. She will be named as a complainant and victim in the fresh FIR. We have launched a hunt for the accused that got the minor pregnant and will arrest him soon. Her statement will be recorded statement under Section 164 of CrPC soon,” a police officer said.