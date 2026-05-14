From New Zealand to Malaysia to India: Jalandhar man’s ordeal ends after 15 days

With the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Akash Pushkarna returned to India and his family on May 10. (Image genrated by AI/Gemini)

After being kept at the Malaysia airport and detention centre for nearly 15 days, a man from Jalandhar has finally returned safely to India. His return was made possible through the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

With the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Akash Pushkarna returned to India and his family on May 10.

However, Akash, who was flying from New Zealand, had already landed at Delhi airport once on April 24 but the immigration officials denied him entry and deported him to Malaysia

Akash told The Indian Express that the 14-15 days in Malaysia were painful and horrifying.