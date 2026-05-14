From New Zealand to Malaysia to India: Jalandhar man’s ordeal ends after 15 days

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After being kept at the Malaysia airport and detention centre for nearly 15 days, a man from Jalandhar has finally returned safely to India. His return was made possible through the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.
With the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Akash Pushkarna returned to India and his family on May 10.
However, Akash, who was flying from New Zealand, had already landed at Delhi airport once on April 24 but the immigration officials denied him entry and deported him to Malaysia
Akash told The Indian Express that the 14-15 days in Malaysia were painful and horrifying.
After arriving in Malaysia, he was forced to sleep on the airport floor for nearly six days. Later, for another nine days he was kept in the detention centre without proper food and any basic facilities.
He said he had neither sufficient clothes nor money for food and survival.
The most heartbreaking part was that “my own country refused to recognise me as an Indian”, he said. He also said his entry was rejected immediately despite him travelling to India with all valid legal travel documents issued from New Zealand.
Akash neither had a Malaysian visa nor any arrangements to stay. He said whenever he sought help, he was either told to approach the UNO or seek assistance from the New Zealand government, but nobody was willing to listen to him.
After returning to India, Akash, along with his family, met Seechewal at Nirmal Kutia, Sultanpur Lodhi, and thanked him for his support.
Akash’s father Rajesh said when the family learned about the incident, they were left deeply shocked and traumatised. The family said they were under immense mental stress for days and were constantly praying for their son’s safety.
While speaking to journalists, Seechewal thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Malaysia for their cooperation, which helped ensure Akash’s safe return to India.
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