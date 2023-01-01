New Year’s Eve: 85 challaned for drink-driving in UT

A total of 2,712 people were challaned including 85 for drink-driving, 269 for parking wrongly and 2,358 for miscellaneous traffic violations on New Year’s Eve in Chandigarh on Saturday night. A total of 65 vehicles were impounded for drink-driving and 10 people were arrested for drinking alcohol in public from various places.

At least 43 calls about quarrel and 28 accidents were also reported in Chandigarh. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in Sector 47 which was controlled timely. The police control room received around 395 calls related to different incidents.

Police said that two men were arrested for possessing firearms as well, though one of them had a licensed firearm. Accused Divorse Pal Singh (24) of Gurdaspur was intercepted at inner market Sector 9. A .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges were found in his SUV Creta. Nishan Singh (26) of Sector 91 Mohali, was arrested near Furniture Market, Sector 36, for carrying a licensed .32 revolver in his SUV Scorpio. However, he did not have the permission to carry it in Chandigarh.

At least 1,952 police personnel included 12 DSPs, 16 SHOs, 32 inspectors, 1,262 sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and other personnel, 140 for PCR duty, 300 from traffic, 180 from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) were deployed in the security arrangements Saturday night.

Teetotaler served liquor at nightclub

A teetotaler, who came to a Sector 26 nightclub along with his friends, called the police control room complaining that he was served alcohol mixed in lemon soda while he had ordered only a soft drink for himself Saturday night. The man identified as Gaud Brhamin came to the nightclub with five friends, who were not teetotalers. Police said that a team from Sector 26 police station reached the nightclub. Later, the nightclub management and Brhamin reached a compromise. The management reportedly returned the entry fee to the him.

5 women in distress availed PCR services

A total of five women availed PCR services from Sector 26 and Elante Mall area Saturday night. These women were not able to reach their homes and were dropped in PCR vehicles, SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary said. A special women’s squad was constituted for assisting women in distress Saturday night. A total of eight PCR vehicles were deputed for this purpose.