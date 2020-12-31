New Year Eve: Drunken driving checks to be resumed in Chandigarh

As per the Meteorological Department, a cold to severe cold wave conditions have been predicted for New year Eve in the region.

Ahead of the New Year, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory and have declared 10 road stretches as Vehicle Free Zone on December 31, from 10 PM till 2 AM. Meanwhile, the UT Traffic Police have also decided to conduct a special drive against drunken driving in the city on New Year’s eve.

As per the Police, Inner Market road of sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17, 22, and road in front of Leisure Valley, Sector 10; the stretch from Aroma Light Point to Small Chowk near Dispensary, and around Elante Mall, Industrial Area Phase 1, Chandigarh will be no vehicle zones.

A police official said that in the interest of safety and security of the general public as well as peaceful celebration of New Year-2021, the Traffic Police have also decided to conduct a special drive against drunken driving by putting anti-drunken driving nakas in various parts of the city on Thursday. Those drinking liquor at public places and indulging in hooliganism will be dealt with strictly.

Strict legal action will be taken against the violators and their driving licenses may be suspended, said the official.

Meanwhile, the Traffic Police has also requested the general public to make their own parking arrangements in the vicinity of above-mentioned road stretches. While residents whose houses are accessed using the road stretches, are requested to carry a valid identity card and residence proof for their facilitation.

1600 Policemen, 91 Check Posts on New Year Eve in Chandigarh

A sea of Khaki will be deployed all around the city on New Year Eve. As many as 1,600 policemen, will be deployed at 91 check posts and in civil uniforms in the city, under the vigil of the SSP Chandigarh Police, Kuldeep Chahal.

The Chandigarh Police have identified more than 20 sensitive points including Elante Mall, Aroma Light point, Sector-17, Sector-26 restaurants, Sector-35, Sector-43 and Chandigarh club where they will deploy more force.

The police have also given directions to party organisers in various hotels, discs, restaurants, etc, to follow the SOPs for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the safety of women guests has been asked to be a priority for which male as well as female bouncers have been asked to be present at party venues.

Meanwhile, night curfew will remain in force in Mohali district. Shops and eateries will be closed at 9.30 pm.

UT Administrator Appeals All To Go Home by 1 AM

The UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, meanwhile, has appealed to all residents to go back home by 1 am positively.

Though there are no restrictions yet, people have been asked not to move to crowded places, while the restaurants and clubs have been asked to cap maximum limit till 200.

Cold Wave On New Year’s Eve

As per the Meteorological Department, a cold to severe cold wave conditions have been predicted for New year Eve in the region. The minimum temperature is likely to drop down till 4 degrees while maximum temperature on Thursday is predicted to be around 14 degree celcius.

Dense to very dense fog will also prevail at many places in the city.

Wednesday was also a severely cold day according to the Meteorological department. Officials said that similar conditions will prevail till January 2.

The maximum temperature in the city went from 14 degree celcius on Tuesday to 11.5 degree celcius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature rose from 2.8 degree celcius to 4.6 degree celcius.