New weapon systems branch approved for IAF: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari Saturday said that a new weapon systems branch has been approved for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The new branch will be responsible for several weapon systems in the Air Force and would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore.

Making this announcement in Chandigarh on the sidelines of Air Force Day parade, the first one to be held outside New Delhi and NCR, the Air Chief Marshal said that this was the first time since Independence that a new operational branch has been created in the IAF.

“On this historic occasion, it is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in the IAF. This will essentially be for manning of four specialised streams of surface-to-surface missiles, surface-to-air missiles, remotely piloted aircraft and weapon system operators in twin and multi crew aircraft. Creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training,” the Air Chief said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said that the induction of air warriors into the IAF through the Agnipath scheme is a challenge, but it is an opportunity to harness the potential of India’s youth and channelise it towards the service of the nation.

“We have changed our operational training methodology to ensure each ‘Agniveer’ is equipped with the right skills and knowledge to start their career in the Air Force. In December this year, we would be inducting 3000 Agniveer Vayu for their initial training,” he said, and added that the number would only go up in the years to come to ensure adequate staffing.