New vaccination policy in place, 6,764 jabbed in Chandigarh on day one

The new policy for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect on Monday, and as many as 6,764 people were vaccinated in the UT, with the common vaccine pool giving the Department of Health more reach to a wider section of society.

So far, 4,59,945 have been vaccinated, with 94.04 per cent HCWs and 94.03 FLWs vaccinated. Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services (UT) maintains the most effective way to save ourselves from the third Covid-19 wave is to vaccinate the community as fast as possible. In order to achieve the same goal, the Chandigarh Administration has started vaccination of 18 years and above citizens in all hospitals and dispensaries of Chandigarh. Citizens can walk in for an on-the- spot vaccination facility and if citizens are not registered on the Covin portal, the staff at the vaccination centre will help them in registration. Vaccination after appointment is also open. Citizens with no identity documents or phone numbers will be vaccinated without these documents at Civil Hospital Mani Majra, Gurdwara Sahib Kishangarh, Health and Wellness Centre, Dhanas and Bapu Dham/Grain Market. As many as 15 mobile teams to different locations will be sent from June 22 onwards.

“We will now have more vaccines and more flexibility. NGOs, youth clubs and any organisations that wish to organise vaccination camps can mail us, with a minimum of 100 people required for the camp, and we will facilitate the process of vaccination,” said Dr Kang, adding that people can walk into civil dispensaries. While the drive has gained momentum, she said that with the lockdown over and new variants emerging, the third surge can come faster.New vaccination policy in place, 6,764 jabbed in UT on day one