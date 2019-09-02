New traffic norms: Police issue 185 challans on day one

The Chandigarh Police issued as many as 185 challans under the amended traffic norms on Sunday. The police set up special nakas in the city throughout the day giving a tough time to the traffic violators. A maximum of 33 challans were issued for the offence of taking U-turn where it is prohibited.

According to the traffic police, 27 challans were issued for drivers not using seat belt, 21 challans for pillion riders without helmet, 19 challans for violation of road markings, 17 challans for driving without helmet and 17 for wrong parking.

Police also issued 10 challans each for using mobile phones while driving, use of dark tinted film, wrong parking, wheel lock clamp and triple riding. As many as six challans were issued for wrong parking removed by towing, three challans for taxi drivers without wearing uniform and two for jumping red light.

Police, however, did not issue a single challan for the offences like driving without licence, driving motor vehicle on cycle track, number plate not legible, driving without seat belt and dangerous driving.

Under the new traffic rules, the fine for traffic violations has been hiked manifold. The motorists driving without helmet will now pay Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 100. The fine for dangerous driving has gone up from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. Drunken driving will now attract a fine of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 2,000. Driving without seat belt will now attract a fine of Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 100 while for overspeeding the fine is fixed at Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 400.

DSP (traffic) Kewal Kishan said that the special nakas were set up in the city on Sunday and the traffic police teams kept an eye on the traffic violators.