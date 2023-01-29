New township on 1,700 acres to come up in Ludhiana: Aman Arora

A new township spread around 1700 acres of land will be set up in the Ludhiana, said Aman Arora, Minister of Housing & Urban Development and Information and Public Relations, while adding that 25,000 flats for the people belonging to EWS would be constructed across Punjab.

He was the chief guest on 2nd day of Jarkhar Sports Festival organised at Jarkhar village in Ludhiana.

Addressing the people during Jarkhar Sports Festival, the cabinet minister said that the state government is committed to ensure sports infra in the state and working resolutely to revive sports culture in Punjab.

He said that nothing positive had been done to promote sports in the past 10-15 years by previous governments. It was for the first time, state government has organised a mega sports gala Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan to promote sports culture in the state and with this the youths of the state got major platform to hone their sporting skills. Around 3 lakh sportspersons from block to district levels participated in these games and prize money worth crores were transferred into the accounts of medal winners.

He said that CM himself is a sports lover and has been making strenuous efforts for promotion of sports in the Punjab. Further, sports infrastructure and facilities are also being ramped up in the Punjab.

The Cabinet Minister also lashed out at leaders of opposition parties for their baseless remarks on the opening of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state.