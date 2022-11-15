scorecardresearch
New ticket counter of Bird Park to open today

The entry fee to Bird Park cost Rs 30 to Rs 100. Rs 30 for children 5 to 12 years, Rs 50 for adult (Indian), Rs 100 for adults (foreigners).

chandigarh bird park news, indian expressThe Bird Park, which currently hosts more than 900 exotic birds, is situated inside Nagar Van. (File)

Adviser Dharam Pal will inaugurate the new ticket counter of the Bird Park near the entry gate of Nagar Van, also known as City Park, on the first anniversary of the Bird Park Tuesday. The Then First Lady Kavita Kovind had inaugurated the Bird Park-cum Exotic Bird Aviary on November 16, 2021. The Bird Park, which currently hosts more than 900 exotic birds, is situated inside Nagar Van.

People coming to visit Bird Park first enter the Nagar Van, where entry is free of cost, then walk around 200 metres to reach the ticket counter for the bird park. Between the entry gate of Nagar Van and Bird Park ticket counter, there is a cafeteria (canteen), a drinking watercooler. Nagar Van is spread in around 100 acres. And the Bird Park inside Nagar Van is spread over 6.5 acres of land. The footfall at Bird Park has recorded more than 11,000 on weekends.

A senior officer said the decision will never affect the entry to Nagar Van.

