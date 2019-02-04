‘New technology is making it easier to forecast weather more accurately’

Years ago, people used to make fun of the meteorology department calling it a department of liars. But new technology is making it possible to forecast weather more accurately. Ovais DAR speaks to Deputy Director

General of Indian Meteorological Department, Anand Sharma, on the sidelines of the 4th International Dialogue on Himalayan Ecology.

What made you join the meteorology department?

My parents wanted me to become a doctor and I was keen to become an IAS officer but I did not get through. I did BSc (honors) from Delhi University, followed by Agricultural Meteorology from Ludhiana that set the tone for me. Then I moved to JNU where I did my Environmental Sciences and I worked on the Tribal Agro Eco System of Bastar. Soon afterwards, I wrote the UPSC exam for Meteorology and joined Indian Meteorology Department at Pune in 1989.

How has the Met department evolved over the years?

I remember when I told a person that I worked with the Met department, he laughed and said, you mean the department that lies the most. That was the scenario when I joined. But over the years a lot of technological improvement has taken place. We have better forecasting models, excellent satellites, state-of-the-art radars and, most important, our network of both surface observation and upper air observation has improved.

There are places where there are no observatories like over the mountains or under the oceans. But we have satellites that locate a cyclone when it is about 1,000 km away in the ocean. It gives us the cloud pictures and shows the wind. When it comes near 300 kms, the radars take over. We have better forecasting models like numerical weather prediction which is more objective.

Will the weather prediction become more accurate as more satellites go up?

There is a limit to predictability, it’s not like you put thousands of satellites or observatories everywhere and predictability will increase. There is a point where predictability is not possible but yes, to some point, high-tech satellites that give information about winds and cloud top temperature besides lightning and thunderstorm detectors will boost the accuracy of our forecast.

What do you think about other weather forecasting applications like Accuweather? How accurate they are?

I will not say that we are better or they are better. It is for the public to see. But I feel we are better. We have better infrastructure, better scientists and a great network. The important thing is that we are accountable and they are not.

What are the changes you have seen in weather in north India over the years?

Climate is not static, it keeps on changing. There are some changes which people are seeing like a decrease in winter rain and snowfall or a rise in minimum temperatures. But if you see the long-term data, many such fluctuations had taken place in the past as well. It is climate variability along with climate change. For example, in 1924 there was more rainfall in Kerala than in 2018. So what will you say? That is climate variability.

Earlier people were saying that global warming is leading to a fall in the snowfall but now Shimla is getting a lot of snowfall, as is Mussoorie and Kashmir. If we can take care of climate variability, we can also handle climate change. We have technologies and tools; we will mitigate, adapt and survive.

How will the climate change impact this region?

People are saying that due to global warming, glaciers are going to melt and the flow of waters in the rivers will reduce. That is a matter of concern. People also feel that if temperature rises too much at the time of flowering, it will adversely impact the crop. But most crop varieties like wheat have a high resistance to fluctuations in temperature and there will be a problem only during a spell of extreme temperature. I feel you can sustain any change with better contingency plans. We need to stress more contingency plans than adaptation.

Also, it is important to have a cropping pattern according to your agro-climate. If your climate is arid and you go for a humid weather crop, you will encounter trouble. Traditional drought-resistant crops like jowar, bajra, raagi and kulti etc can survive long periods of dry weather. We should go for crops which are in harmony with our environment.

How can we ordinary citizens lead a more sustainable and environment-friendly life?

Lifestyle is very important and luckily we have a culture of reuse, reduce and recycle. We had fewer resources and we were reusing them. Our lifestyle was very simple. We were not wasting water. But now our lifestyle has changed land, we are squandering resources. We have limited resources and unlimited appetite that is leading to the present problem. Till the time the mindset of people does not change, nothing is going to happen. I cannot force people but I have to start from myself first. People know glaciers are melting, sea level is rising but if you ask them about their daily water consumption, they won’t have an answer. People do not know how much water they consume daily.

We have plenty of water resources but unfortunately we are mismanaging them. We pray in the Ganges but we also pollute it. We require action at the individual and community level.