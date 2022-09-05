New tech that may reduce the need for stents in treatment of heart attack

Rajneesh Kapoor, a Punjab Rattan awardee and senior interventional cardiologist, on Monday said that with the advent of new technology, cardiologists may not require to implant a stent in the treatment of heart attack.

According to Dr Kapoor, to prevent re-narrowing of arteries in patients where implanting a stent is not best suited or needs to be avoided, interventional cardiology practice approves treating the patient with the use of a new medical device known as the sirolimus drug-coated balloon catheter.

This device features a drug delivery technology platform coated onto the balloon designed to deliver sub-micron particles of sirolimus that are then encapsulated in a biocompatible drug carrier. “The drug and carrier complex is designed to reach the inner layers of the vessel walls and act as a reservoir for the long-term release of sirolimus,” he said.

Sirolimus, he added, is a medicine that prevents re-narrowing of the coronary artery and is backed by data for safety and long-term efficacy.

Theoretically, Kapoor said, stent-free angioplasty may be superior to angioplasty using a stent, since it may prevent long-term issues of dual anti-platelet therapy like medicines to prevent blood clot, stent fracture, and stent thrombosis, which is the formation of a blood clot around the stent.

“We find this new technology of massive utility in the Indian scenario because of the alarming rise of coronary artery disease, especially in younger people, as were prefer treating them with minimum changes to natural vessel layout, so that they have to take least possible medicines for long and have least treatment-related risk,” added Kapoor.