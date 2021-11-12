New study reveals a high prevalence of post-Covid fatigue in patients with Type 2 diabetes

Post Covid-19 syndrome (PCS) or Long Covid has emerged as a major roadblock in the recovery of patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. Amidst many symptoms — such as myalgia (muscle pain), headache, cough, and breathlessness — fatigue is the most prevalent and makes a Covid patient severely debilitated.

A recent study, the first of its kind conducted globally, conceived by Dr Anoop Misra, Padma Shri, executive chairman and director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, at Fortis C-DOC, and conducted jointly by Fortis C-DOC, AIIMS, C-NET, N-DOC, and Diabetes Foundation, revealed that Type 2 diabetes patients who had Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue when compared with patients who did not have the virus.

The results — which were published in the journal, Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome: Clinical Research and Reviews — show that diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19 and results in excess morbidity and mortality. The presence of diabetes also influences post Covid-19 syndrome via various pathophysiological mechanisms. Further, diabetes poses challenges in the recovery of patients.

The objective of the study was to assess the prevalence of fatigue using the CFQ-11 and handgrip strength (as a surrogate marker for sarcopenia or muscle mass and power) in patients with Type 2 diabetes after Covid-19 and to compare them against patients with diabetes without a history of having contracted the virus. The sample size assessed was 108 Type 2 diabetes patients.

The methodology followed was to assess patients with Type 2 diabetes who came to the OPD at Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, New Delhi. Patients studied included 52 Type 2 diabetes patients who had suffered from Covid with mild to moderate severity; 56 Type 2 diabetes patients who did not suffer from Covid. Both groups were matched for age, duration of diabetes, BMI, TSH, serum albumin, and vitamin D levels. Matching was done for common factors which may cause fatigue; 25(OH)D, serum albumin, and TSH levels. The average time of presentation of patients post-Covid was 92 (range 32-262) days. Symptoms were scored using Chalder Fatigue Scale (reported as fatigue score, FS) and handgrip strength (in kg) was recorded by Jamar Hydraulic Hand Dynamometer.

Key findings

Type 2 diabetes patients who had Covid-19 showed significantly more fatigue when compared with patients who did not have the virus but both groups had comparable handgrip strength.

Type 2 diabetes with previous Covid-19 infection and who had fatigue score > 4 have (high fatigue level) had significant higher inflammation markers during acute illness, and post Covid-19, had increased postprandial blood glucose levels, lost more weight, had reduced physical activity and showed significantly lower handgrip strength as compared to those with Fatigue score 4 after acute infection would require careful attention to nutrition, glycemic control, and graduated physical activity protocol

These findings are particularly relevant in view of the increased prevalence of severe diabetes during times of Covid.

Dr Anoop Misra said, “Fatigue is a predominant and very debilitating factor, present afterward in both hospitalised and non-hospitalised Covid patients. Fatigue and associated symptoms decrease quality of life and interfere with normal working capacity. The study shows how diabetes complicates the course of Covid-19, influences post-Covid syndromes or Long Covid via various pathophysiological mechanisms. In addition, diabetes poses challenges in the recovery of patients. It is imperative, therefore, for chronic diabetic patients to follow a healthy lifestyle, adhere to treatment guidelines and go for regular health checks.”

He added that management of diabetes should be sustained and more stringent during a pandemic. Covid-19 fatigue should be addressed through a multidisciplinary approach, which includes the treating clinician, psychological counselor, nutritionist, and physical therapy expert. “Blood glucose and blood pressure should be optimal and more aggressive glycemic management is required. Special care must be taken regarding nutrition and protein and vitamin supplements should be used as required. Exercise and physiotherapy should be started early after Covid-19 as it may benefit not only fatigue but cardiovascular and pulmonary health and mental well-being of the patient,” said Dr Misra.