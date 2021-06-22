New SIT questions Parkash Singh Badal in post-sacrilege Kotkapura firing case

Members of the New SIT team lead by ADGP LK Yadav coming out from official MLA Flat of Ex. CM, S. Parkash Singh Badal after quizzing in 2015 kotkapura firing case, at his official MLA flat Sector 4, Chandigarh on Tuesday, June 22 2021. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

The new SIT constituted to probe the post-sacrilege Kotkapura firing case has questioned former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal for over two hours on Tuesday in connection with two FIRs registered at Kotkapura police station on October 14, 2015 and August 7, 2018.

The three-member SIT is headed by ADGP (Vigilance Bureau) L K Yadav and comprises Ludhiana Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal and DIG Faridkot Range Surjit Singh.

On Tuesday, Yadav and Agarwal reached Badal’s residence at around 10:30 am along with Vijay Singla, who retired as director prosecution. The Akali Dal objected to Singla’s presence and alleged that it was “in violation” of the High Court orders as the third member of the SIT, DIG Surjit Singh, was not present and Singla was brought in his absence. Singla, when contacted, said that he had been engaged as “legal expert” by the SIT and had “just accompanied” the SIT.

Addressing a press conference later in the day, senior Akali Dal leaders alleged that the new SIT probe was “politically motivated” and was being used by the Congress government to gain “political mileage” ahead of next year’s Punjab Assembly elections.

The SAD leaders also alleged that Yadav was elevated to the rank of ADGP “overnight” overlooking other ADGP rank officers in the police force.

The new SIT was constituted on directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court after it quashed the probe by the previous SIT headed by then IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on April 9. The court had directed that the new SIT should not include Vijay and should be headed by an officer senior to his (Kunwar’s) rank and designation.

After the court order, Kunwar Vijay subsequently took voluntary retirement. On Monday, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arivnd Kejriwal.

Akali Dal also hit out at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for “not registering a case” against Vijay, despite a number of damning “strictures” against him by the court, including indulging in “political theatrics”.

While Badal senior did not appear before the media, the senior Akali leaders, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal and SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema, who addressed the press conference said it was “unprecedented” that a former CM was questioned in a case of attempt to murder (section 307 IPC). A protester sustained a bullet injury in his thigh during anti-sacrilege protests at Kotkapura in 2015.

The Akali leaders claimed it was the area Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who took a call (to allow police open fire) and that then CM Badal was not involved in any way.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal also accused the Congress of “playing politics”. “Earlier also Congress played politics over the issue and is now playing politics again. The aim is not to nab the culprits, but to play politics.” Sukhbir said that Akali Dal had been “saying earlier also that CM Amarinder Singh and Kunwar Vijay Pratap were doing politics over the issue”.

This was the second time Badal was questioned by the SIT. High drama had ensued in November 2018 when Kunwar Vijay had reached Badal’s residence in Chandigarh at 2.30 pm and Badal had insisted that then SIT chairman Prabodh Kumar should also come. Badal had asked Kunwar to arrange for him to talk to Kumar on phone.

The new SIT, constituted on May 7, has already questioned a number of persons and recorded their statements, including then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, who retired in June 2018.

The Yadav-led SIT had initially summoned Badal to appear before it at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Rest House on June 16.

However, five days after the SIT issued summons, Badal, while maintaining that he was fully committed to cooperating with law, had expressed inability to join due to his “current state of health”. In his response, Badal enclosed a medical certificate dated June 8 and wrote that he had been advised complete bed rest for ten days by his physician. “As soon as my health gets better, I will be available to join the investigation as per law, at my current place of residence i.e. MLA Flat No 37, Sector 4, Chandigarh,” Badal wrote in the letter.

Subsequently, the SIT wrote to Badal saying that it would question him at his residence on June 22. Though “still not in good health”, a SAD spokesperson said, Badal was “keen to fulfil his legal and constitutional duties as a law abiding citizen of the country” and decided to join the investigation on Tuesday.

During the questioning, a team of medical experts reached Badal’s residence to examine him. Harcharan Bains, the principal advisor to Sukhbir Badal, said it was part of senior Badal’s routine medical examination.