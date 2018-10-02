New sand mining policy stuck amid tussle between govt and bureaucracy

The new mining policy being prepared by the Punjab government is stuck in a tussle between the state’s top bureaucrats and its Mines Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. With the demand for sand set to peak with an expected upswing in construction activity at the end of the rainy season, the disagreement between the minister and the bureaucracy has already led to a delay in the auction process. While the minister is in favour of auctioning five to eight clusters, the officials are of the view that such a move would be detrimental to competition in the bidding process and would also cause loss to state exchequer as mines would not be auctioned at competitive prices.

The officials, it is learnt, feel that by auctioning large clusters, the government would end up attracting allegations that it was “favouring certain big fish in the trade besides monopolising it”.

Several meetings, that have taken place in the recent past, including one with the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, have failed to result in a consensus. Amid this tussle, Administrative Secretary, Department of Mines, Jaspal Singh, was served transfer orders on Sunday and Sarvjit Singh, Administrative Secretary, Transport was posted in his place. Both were ordered to swap places.

Sources said, in the latest meeting on Saturday, Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and Jaspal Singh had both opposed the suggestion that huge areas of rivers including Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, Swan and Ghaggar should be auctioned as five clusters. Also, the minister was in favour of fixing the price at pit-head so that each tractor-trolley costs the end-consumer Rs 1800-2000 each. But the officials stated that in case of progressive bidding process, followed by the incumbent government, it was legally unviable to fix prices. The fixing can only be done in case of reverse bidding, they argued.

The policy was earlier scheduled to be tabled in a Cabinet meeting scheduled last Thursday, but as it was not final, the Cabinet was was rescheduled for October 3. With the administrative secretary transferred in the midst of policy finalisation, it remains to be seen whether it would be taken to the Cabinet on Wednesday or not.

Government officials said the policy should have been finalised at least a month ago and the mines should have been put on auction, coinciding with receding of monsoon. The construction activity gets into full swing as soon as the rains get over and demand for sand rises many times. They said even if the mines are auctioned today, it would require at least two-three months for the entire process to be completed and mining to begin. “This will only result in demand supply gap, skyrocketing prices of the commodity and illegal mining. We will have to spend a lot of time handling all this now,” the official said. Sarkaria and Jaspal Singh were not available for comments.

