Tuesday, July 05, 2022
New Punjab ministers get portfolios: Health for Jouramajra; Arora to handle housing, urban development

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will be minister for local government and parliamentary affairs. Anmol Gagan Mann will oversee tourism, investment promotion and labour. The department of cooperatives has been taken away from Harpal Cheema.

Written by Kanchan Vasdev | Chandigarh |
July 5, 2022 2:46:12 pm
CM Bhagwant Mann. (File photo)

After carrying out its first Cabinet expansion by inducting five new ministers on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab on Tuesday handed portfolios to the new ministers and also reassigned some portfolios.

New inductee Aman Arora is information and public relations minister. He will also hold renewable energy and housing and urban development portfolios. Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given the crucial department of health, medical education and research, and elections.

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann expands Cabinet by five, picks 4 greenhorns, a 2-timer

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar will be the minister for local government, parliamentary affairs, conservation of land and water, and administrative reforms. Fauja Singh will oversee defence services, freedom fighters and welfare and food processing. Anmol Gagan Mann will be the minister for tourism and cultural affairs, investment promotion, labour and removal of grievances.

The department of cooperatives has been taken away from Harpal Cheema who has retained finance and planning, programme implementation, excise and taxation. The department is now with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Baljit Kaur will have social justice, empowerment, social security, women and child development, while Harbhajan Singh ETO has retained the public works and power departments. Lal Chand Kataruchak would continue to be food and civil supplies minister, besides handling forests and wildlife.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will no longer be the school education minister. Harjot Bains has been handed the education portfolio. Hayer will oversee governance reforms, printing and stationery, science and technology and environment, sports and youth services.

Besides his rural development, NRI affairs and farmers welfare portfolios, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has also been given agriculture. Laljit Singh Bhullar continues to be transport minister and will also hold animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development portfolios.

Bram Shankar Jimpa is revenue, water supply and sanitation minister. The irrigation department has been taken away from him and has been handed over to mines and geology minister Harjot Bains. He continues to be minister for jails.

