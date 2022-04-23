New Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring fined Rs 29,000 for ‘illegal hoardings’

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 29,390 on new Punjab Congress chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, for allegedly putting up posters and banners in the city illegally, without permission.

Officials said that a notice was sent by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation with a challan of Rs 29,390 to Warring, even when he was officially taking oath as the new Congress chief at the party’s office, Congress Bhawan,

in Sector 15 on Friday morning.

Putting up posters is regulated in Chandigarh under the Advertisement Control Act. No one is allowed to put up banners and posters, without permission, under the said Act.

According to the municipal corporation, 13 posters and banners — including three big ones — were detected by them to have been put up illegally. They were removed by the anti-encroachment wing of the corporation.

Officials also said that at the chowks between Sector 16 towards PGI, several banners and posters with Warring’s face on them had been put up to welcome the new Congress chief Warring, who is an MLA from Gidderbaha.

Interestingly, this is the first time that the civic body had slapped a fine on a leader of a political party for putting up posters, banners without its permission. There have been instances in the past when notices have been sent by the corporation to such erring leaders, but a fine has never been issued.

Officials said that the commissioner of the civic body was informed in the morning about the illegal hoardings/banners, following which officials of the anti-encroachment division were pressed into action, along with an Officer on Special Duty visiting the spots.

Warring’s office refused to comment on the issue, despite several attempts.