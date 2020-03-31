New positive case in Mohali district from Nayagaon, number rises to 7

Police and health teams at Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon. (Express Photo) Police and health teams at Adarsh Nagar in Nayagaon. (Express Photo)

A 65-year-old Nayagaon resident was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The man lives in Adarsh Nagar locality in Nayagaon in the vicinity of Chandigarh with his family and retired from Punjab police department as a class IV employee.

With the new case, the total number of positive cases is now seven in the district.

The officials of district health department told Chandigarh Newsline that the man who was tested positive had been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, since March 26 due to congestion in his chest and his samples were tested positive on Monday.

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that the patient was stable and he was under close observation. When asked about the travel history of the new positive case, Dr Singh said that the new case did not have the travel history and the PGI doctors had started finding the reason for his contraction of the disease.

“We had put 12 contacts of the new case in isolation. These 12 people include his wife, son, daughter-in-law and his grandson. The area around his house was also sealed and we also started testing the people living in the area,” Dr Singh told Newsline.

DSP Amroz Singh, the nodal officer for the coronavirus emergency services in the district, told Newsline that after the discovery of the case, they sealed Adarsh Nagar and nearby localities and the police were deputed at eight points.

“The localities around the house of the new positive case were sealed and 1 km area was sealed. We declared Adarsh Nagar and Jhujhar

Nagar as containment areas. We are following the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the health department,” DSP Singh added.

Till now, the six cases detected so far either had a travel history or they were contacts of the positive patients. This is the first case in the district without any travel history.

The health officials also told Newsline that they would soon identify the places the new COVID-19 positive case had visited and his contacts.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that emphasis of the district administration was to contain the disease, breaking the chain of transmission and preventing its spread to new areas. Therefore, a cluster containment strategy has been adopted. This includes geographic quarantine, i.e. checking the unwanted influx as well as outward movement of population from the containment zone, restricting vehicular movement, social distancing measures, enhanced active surveillance, testing all suspected cases, and social awareness/mobilisation to follow preventive public health measures.

As of now Dashmesh Nagar area is the containment zone, including some areas of Jhujhar Nagar and Adarsh Nagar, which overlap with the perimeter of containment zone.

The DC said that as many as 699 people had completed their quarantine period.

