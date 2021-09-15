New policy to rein in residences being used as patient care facilities

In order to tighten the noose around those illegally using their premises as medico-assisted living facilities, especially in the vicinity of hospitals, Haryana government has come out with a policy to address the issue. All such premises will now have to go through the Change of Land Use procedure and follow the guidelines set by the state government.

The “Policy for Planned Development of Medico Assisted Living Facilities through grant of CLU permission” has been notified, after it was approved by the Council of Ministers.

It is aimed to cater to such patients who do not need hospitalisation but require regular check up/medical supervision for either short or long periods. Town and Country Planning Department will be responsible for effective implementation of the policy in the urban areas of the state.

According to officials, the policy will especially focus at areas in NCR, including Gurgaon and Faridabad where most of the major hospitals are located.

“A number of adult persons, after their treatment or otherwise require some regular check up/medical supervision/personal care for activities of daily living. In some of the cases such care/medical supervision or stay in this regard may extend from days to months. The outstation patients and their family members/caretakers/caregivers are forced to stay in hotels or illegal rental facilities created by owners of houses around the medical treatment centers. The operation of such illegal facilities needs to be curbed as the residences, where these are being run, are not planned/designed for such usage. It is imperative that such practises be discouraged by putting in appropriate policy parameters for grant of CLU permission for assisted-living-facility,” said A K Singh, Principal Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana.

As per the policy’s planning principles, the projects shall serve patients and attendants needing temporary accommodation with basic facilities like small medical facility, food, laundry etc.

“The project shall be operated on rental model for all times to come, i.e., no part of the project can be alienated on permanent basis through sale/transfer; and whereas, the pre-dominant use shall be medically assisted living for patients as well as their family members, caretakers, such uses that are ancillary to the main uses, viz., medical, laundry, dining area, dormitory for nursing/ support staff etc shall also be permitted,” according to the policy.

According to the locational norms mentioned in the policy, certain categories of premises (both residential and institutional zones) shall be considered for grant of CLU. These include — residential plot of 500 sq mt to 1 acre under same ownership; the residential and institutional plots which are part of HSVP developed sectors/licence granted plotted colonies will also be eligible for grant of permission under this policy.

“The site should be accessible from a minimum 6 Karam wide revenue rasta/existing road. There will be no limit on number of such permissions in a sector. The permission shall also be given to those buildings which are constructed at site. As far as un-built/ undeveloped/non-constructed allotted plots in HSVP/licensed area is concerned, the owners shall produce allotment letter and/or conveyance deed in respect of unbuilt/un-developed plots in HSVP/ licensed area. However, in case of un-acquired pockets, the applicant may apply for seeking CLU permission on prescribed Form CLU-I along with scrutiny fee at the rate of Rs 10 per sqm under the relevant provisions,” the policy adds.

The owner of the building will be liable to seek permission from Town and Country Planning Department.

The residences/hotels/premises seeking CLU for the purpose will have to ensure “24×7 on-site ambulance service with oxygen support facility, tied up with approved hospital; basic first aid medical facility with nurse and physiotherapy services/Geriatric Care Centres. The emergency contact numbers for the medical facilities and ambulance services shall be displayed outside the common areas of the premises; mandatory tie-up with the emergency facilities with the approved hospitals/multi Super Specialty Hospital(s); regular medical check-up and follow-up for the residents as required; pharmacy tie-ups for medicine with door-step delivery, and wheelchair facility to be provided, minimum one in each block of all the towers”.