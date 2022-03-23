New policy in six months to root out illegal mining: Bains

Newly appointed Punjab Mines and Geology Minister Harjot Bains on Tuesday said a new policy will be brought in six months to root out illegal mining from the state. Bains, who also holds the jails portfolio, assumed charge of the departments on Tuesday. Chairing a meeting of the mining department, the minister instructed officials to mark all legal sites across the state to check illegal mining.

A letter was also being sent in this connection to all the deputy commissioners of Punjab, and strict compliance of the instructions should be ensured, he said in an official statement.

“I am going to table the new mining policy within six months which will be focused upon ending illegal mining in Punjab. By plugging illegal mining, there will be a major boost to the state’s exchequer,” Bains said. The legislator from Anandpur Sahib said checking of mining sites will be done on a daily basis and reports taken from the respective districts.

He said immediate action will be ensured in case any complaint of illegal mining is received.

Newly-appointed ministers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet assumed charge of their departments here on Tuesday.

Transport and Hospitality Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said cases like plying of multiple buses on a single permit and operating buses up to 250 km on a route permit of 40 km would be thoroughly investigated. He said the permits recently issued by the previous Congress government would also be scrutinised. Bhullar added that the free bus travel facility for women would continue.

Health, Medical Education and Research Minister Dr Vijay Singla said that integrating innovation as core objective in medical education and reasonable medical education for economically weaker section (EWS) category were the priorities for the AAP government.

Talking about initiatives to revive the medical education in the state, Singla said that the government will work to reduce fee of the MBBS students in EWS category. Terming this as the need of the hour, he said that affordable medical education is a blessing for the society as it will reinforce the medical care throughout the state as well as the country.

Speaking about better upkeep and facilities at government medical colleges and hospitals, he said that health and education were the core areas for AAP government. “We will try to provide health care facilities to general public, especially poor patients.”

He said that the financial powers of the principals or medical superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals will be enhanced to maintain cleanliness and upkeep of the infrastructure.

(With PTI inputs)