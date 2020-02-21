New perspective on state politics in India at Professor JC Anand memorial lecture

Professor Harihar Bhattacharya delivering the lecture on Thursday. (Express Photo: Shambhavi Sharma) Professor Harihar Bhattacharya delivering the lecture on Thursday. (Express Photo: Shambhavi Sharma)

The department of Political Science, Panjab University organised the Professor JC Anand memorial lecture. The lecture was delivered by Professor Harihar Bhattacharya of Burdwan University, West Bengal on the theme “New Norm of Governance in the States in India “.

Prof Bhattacharya explained that for long the States in Indian federation were neglected in the study of Indian politics. He added that after the relative loss of ground by the Congress party in the fourth general elections in India in 1967 at the hands of state based and regional parties, the states became the subject of some academic attention. “But with the national emergency during 1975-77 and return of late Indira Gandhi to power in 1980 and putting in place an authoritarian regime, the importance of the States paled into insignificance once again. There were struggles though for more powers and autonomy in various States run by non-Congress parties,” said Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya further explained that the political situation took a radical turn in 1991 when India embraced neo-liberal reforms. “There was some initial reluctance on the part of the Centre to involve the States in the reforms but by the mid-1990s it was clear that the states were strategically very important in carrying out reforms. The Constitution of India assigned the tasks to the States” added the professor in his lecture.

Post 1991, the professor claimed, states became significant in many ways as they became the real agents of neo-liberal reforms, played an important role in decision making at the centre as part of the coalition government era and were granted more freedom of action in matters of ‘development’ and governance.

However, not all States have been able to reap the benefits of reforms due to different factors. Earlier there was talk of uneven regional disparities but now rich state- poor state syndrome has become the stark reality threatening the federal fabric of India. Now the challenge of governance has shifted from stability and curbing violence to bring about investment,” added he professor Urvashi Gulati, former Chief Secretary, Chief State Information Commissioner and daughter of JC Anand, in her address shared that her father, Prof Anand besides being an excellent teacher and researcher, had a multifaceted personality.

“He had an uncanny ability to excel even in the fields which were once alien to him. He had the capacity to convert challenges into opportunities. He had remarkable insight and invested his time in developing Human Resource and is fondly remembered by his students who too have contributed to the welfare of society,” claimed Gulati.

