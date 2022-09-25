New parking system at Chandigarh railway station gives drivers a bumpy ride

It seems the new parking system for the pick-and-drop lane introduced to counter traffic congestion outside the Chandigarh railway station is giving private vehicle owners a bumpy ride, with some of them even alleging that they are being taken for a ride.

Claiming irregularities, vehicle owners are calling to bring in more transparency in the system.

The new parking system was introduced on Friday under which people will be allowed free access only for 6 minutes, following which they will be charged. The system was introduced to decongest traffic outside the railway station at the arrival of trains like Shatabdi Express.

On Saturday, people blamed the parking employees for deliberately delaying their vehicles so that they could charge more from them.

Some also claimed that many private vehicle drivers were not given the entry receipt – through which it can be ascertained how much time they had spent in the parking lane.

Sanjiv Tewari, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, said, “The system was introduced to decongest traffic, but the parking employees are creating a chaotic situation at the lane to fleece the drivers. The situation was better before the introduction of this system. I went to drop off one of my relatives around 12 in the afternoon.

There are no charges for the first 6 minutes, but it took me more than 15 minutes to come out from one of the three lanes set up for the vehicles.”

There were many others like Sanjiv Tewari who echoed a similar view.

J P Singh, the Station Superintendent, said, “The system was introduced only on Friday. Naturally, people will take time to adapt to the new system. I would like to suggest people, who are not in a hurry, to park their vehicles in the normal parking lot where parking charges are Rs 20 for 2 hours, instead of coming at the pick-and-drop lane. I came to know about people facing inconveniences. We will try our best to improve the system. At present, there is also less awareness among people about the new system.”

Meanwhile, tokens for the pick-and-drop lanes were handed out at the kiosk set up at the entrance of the lane and collected at the boom barrier while exiting.

The free 6-minute stay in the lanes is only for non-commercial vehicles. After the first 6 minutes, people will be charged Rs 50 up to 15 minutes, while the ticket cost will go up to Rs 200 for keeping the vehicle parked in the lane for 15-30 minutes. After 30 minutes, the vehicle will be towed away and Rs 1,000 fine will be slapped on the vehicle owner.

For commercial vehicles, the pick-and-drop facilities will cost Rs 30 for the first 6 minutes. The other charges are similar to those being applied for non-commercial vehicles.