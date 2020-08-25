New normal: JCT launches anti-infective wear for an array of customers

JCT is categorising the new retail ranges as "technical textiles" which are "anti-viral/anti-bacterial, anti-infectious" ensuring "bio-hazard prevention". (Representational)

After emerging as a major player in the manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in the country, Phagwara-based Jagatjit Cotton Textiles (JCT) has now forayed into anti-infective wear in various retail segments during Covid-19 pandemic. The company has come up with a product range for the elderly, police, defence personnel, airlines and the hospitality industry.

JCT’s Strategic Business Development Director Priya Thapar said, “Anti-infective wear is the new normal. Providing affordable high standard protective wear for all user segments in this current Covid-19 pandemic and to provide safety against a range of viral and bacterial pathogens, JCT has created a range of garments that are both protective, as these are practical, colorful and uplifting to our spirits, in these unprecedented times.”

For the latest retail range, JCT obtained quality certification from noted agencies like Boken Quality Evaluation Institute, the Japan-based testing centre located in Osaka, Industrial Microbiological Services Limited, Sweden and the South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), Coimbatore.

JCT has come up with “Surakshak Flying Suits” range, specially created for the aviation sector. Similarly, it has launched “Namaste” range for the elderly and “Sahayak” range for the police and defence personnel.

JCT is categorising the new retail ranges as “technical textiles” which are “anti-viral/anti-bacterial, anti-infectious” ensuring “bio-hazard prevention”.

JCT is using ‘VB Go (Viral Bacteria Go) technology in the newly launched range, for which it has partnered with Sweden-based Polygiene AB to use the latter’s patented ‘Viral Off’ anti-viral technology.

In the Surakshak flying suits range, apart from colorful coveralls, JCT has also launched “VB Go bags”, made of 100 per cent anti-viral and waterproof fabric. The bright colour bags are washable.

The hospitality range of JCT includes chef coats, spa and beauty parlour range, waitress uniforms, front office uniform and even bed sheets, pillows, napkins, curtains, table cloth and upholstery, all manufactured using anti-viral and anti-microbial fabrics.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd