Punjab Cricket Association Council meet: New Mullanpur International Stadium named after late Patiala royal Maharaja Yadavindra Singh

Naming the new Mullanpur International Stadium after Patiala royal late Maharaja Yadavindra Singh– who played a Test match for India in 1934 and was the father of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, increasing the number of cricketers to be offered contracts from 30 to 40, including 10 women cricketers, giving bonus of Rs 40,000 to office staff and ground staff working during the last four months, increasing the grant to minor and major districts and district development committee approval/inspection of cricket developments in the district were some of the agendas passed in the apex council meeting of the Punjab Cricket Association held at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by PCA president Rajinder Gupta and PCA secretary Puneet Bali apart from other office bearers of the association.

“It was proposed in the apex council meeting that the new International cricket stadium being constructed at Mullanpur be named after Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who was one of the pioneers of Test cricket in pre-independent India and supported the game in India. The idea was proposed by PCA president and given approval,” said Puneet Bali, secretary, Punjab Cricket Association.

The council also took the decision to increase the cricketers under scholarship scheme from 30 to 40, including 10 women cricketers. “One of the main agenda of the apex council meeting was regarding the approval for the scholarship scheme and it was decided that a total of 40 cricketers including 30 men and ten women cricketers will be offered the contracts under this scheme. We have formed a five-member committee including two senior and two junior selectors apart from former women cricketer Madhu Arora and after they reconfirm the players list, the scheme will be finalised. The decision was approved by PCA president, apart from other decisions and all the matters on the agenda are subject to finalisation after minutes of meeting,” added Bali.

The apex council, which had met in February earlier this year, had not met during the last five months and a number of decisions were approved and finalised in the meeting attended by all the district association officials.

The council also approved the proposal to implement the district development scheme under which all the 18 district associations in Punjab will first submit the agenda for development and the PCA inspection committee will inspect the plan.

It was also decided that all the district associations will have coaches for three years. “We have decided to increase the yearly grant to Rs eight lakhs in terms of minor districts and Rs 12 lakhs in terms of major districts associations. Under the district development scheme, all the districts are required to submit their agenda for development and after the inspection/approval by PCA, the activities will start. Each district association will also appoint coaches for three years. Apart from that, senior selectors in PCA will be given Rs 7 lakh annually while junior selector will be given Rs five lakh annually. We have also decided to give Rs 40,000 bonus to office and ground staff who have worked in the last five months,” added Bali.

On the issue of irregular elections in some district associations like Amritsar Games Association, which was served a notice by the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar in this regard, Bali said the mandate is to work under all the rules and regulations and PCA CEO will look into the matter. “We are certain that all the districts have to follow the rules and regulations regarding elections and PCA CEO will see to this matter. Under the development plan, we have started the process of renovating IS Bindra PCA Stadium to turn it into an international cricket academy. It will be completed in next 6-9 months,” concluded Bali.

