New medical college, 150-bed ESI hospital: CM Bhagwant Mann announces multi-crore Malerkotla bonanza

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday celebrated Eid in Malerkotla, joined prayers at the Eidgah, and announced a multi-crore development bonanza for the historic town. Alongside other major announcements in healthcare and education, he asserted that Punjab will not allow any force to disturb communal harmony in the state.

Wishing people on the occasion of Eid, Mann stated, “It is a festival of seeking each other’s welfare, and I find immense peace in this holy Eidgah of Malerkotla. This is a festival that reflects brotherhood, where we sit together and celebrate in harmony. I extend my heartfelt greetings to the organising committee and all those who have come from nearby villages to celebrate Eid.”

Mann described Malerkotla as a historic land from where “a voice was raised in support of the younger Sahibzadas of the tenth Guru; a voice that still echoes across the world and the universe”. He was referring to the episode involving Nawab Sher Mohammad Khan of Malerkotla, who raised his voice against the execution of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger sons by the Mughal governor of Sirhind.

He also announced the setting up of a medical college in Malerkotla. “Around 25 acres of defence land has been transferred to the government, and with a cost of approximately Rs 563 crore, this medical college with 100 MBBS seats will soon be ready. Alongside this, a 150-bed ESI hospital is also being constructed on about 8.5 acres, as there is no such hospital between Khanna and Ludhiana,” he added.

The chief minister said, “Wherever a medical college is built, it is mandatory to have a nursing college and a 200-bed hospital, so these will also be developed alongside it. A girls’ school that was running in two shifts has now been expanded into a five-storey building, and furniture is being installed. This school is likely to be inaugurated within the next 15-20 days, and our daughters will receive education there.”

He emphasised that health facilities are being strengthened, and medical colleges and hospitals are being constructed so that children can become doctors and achieve great heights. “Many leaders have ruled, but only a few live in people’s hearts. People give space in their hearts only to those who govern for them, not over them. In 2022, the people of Punjab gave us an opportunity to serve, and the government has fulfilled all promises and guarantees so far,” Mann said.

The chief minister also urged people to get themselves enrolled for the Rs 10 lakh cashless treatment card under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna. “This is an ambitious scheme aimed at providing cashless healthcare facilities, with both government and private hospitals empanelled. Treatment up to Rs 10 lakh will be completely free for all families residing in the state. I pray that such a situation of illness never arises and everyone remains healthy, but if it does, the state government stands firmly with people for their treatment,” he said.

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“The love given by the people of Malerkotla is so immense that it cannot be repaid even in several lifetimes. The value of this love can only be understood by the one who receives it,” he added.

‘Communal harmony deeply embedded’

“The land of Punjab is very fertile, and whatever seed is sown here grows well. However, the seed of hatred will never germinate on this sacred land of great Gurus, saints, seers and prophets,” Mann said.

“From this sacred soil, we pray every day for the welfare of all humanity and seek the well-being of everyone. I can proudly say that Punjab is a state where the roots of peace, love, and communal harmony are deeply embedded and can never be weakened,” he added.

The chief minister assured people that he would never allow any forces attempting to weaken communal harmony in the state to succeed at any cost.