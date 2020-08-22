New measures to curb rise in cases in Panchkula: Sampling centres increased, private labs invited

At private lab running at a community centre in Panchkula. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Keeping in view the heightened rush at the covid flu corner at civil hospital, and in an attempt to further increase sampling, the district health administration has decided to run 19 facilities which will collect samples from all walk-in patients and has even invited private labs to set base in the city at community centres et al.

Of these walk-in sampling centres, while seven are already functional, the other 12 are expected to start collecting samples by Monday. All PHCs and CHCs will now remain equipped to collect samples each day.

“We have formed teams and have decided to collect samples from all people from 10 am to 12 pm every day, irrespective of symptoms or any other conditions. These samples will be brought to the hospital lab for testing. This has been done in a bid to increase sampling throughout the district, reduce rush at current specified places and encourage vulnerable groups and common residents to come forward for sampling,” said Deputy Civil Surgeon, Dr Saroj Aggarwal.

The step also comes in light of increasing Covid-19 related deaths being witnessed in the district, most of which have been reported due to late admission. The authorities have requested residents to come out and get themselves sampled regardless of symptoms. The only way to avoid preventable deaths is testing and self-reporting, say doctors.

Along with promoting self-reporting and sampling, the authorities also invited private players to enter Panchkula and sample those who do not wish to stand in lines or wait their turn and can shell out Rs 2,400 for a test.

“One such private lab has already set camp in the community centre, Sector 7 this past Monday. We have asked other private labs that have been sanctioned and cleared by the centre to come as well,” said Dr Aggarwal. Prior to this district had no private labs for testing.

As per a press statement released by the district, Deputy Commissioner, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, has stated that the health department will conduct a house-to-house health survey in the district to assess patients and the spread of infection. The release further stated that a district level monitoring WhatsApp Covid-19 group has also been formed as a part of the surveillance plan for the rise in cases.

The district currently has 13 teams, which include Asha and Anganwadi workers, teachers for contract tracing.

Ahuja has also instructed that people in home isolation should be monitored closely and a constant contact with the patients must be established.

Ahuja has also issued an order for the duty of 12 nodal officers for regular monitoring of IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Program), bio-medical waste management, sanitation and contact tracing, monitoring and checking of home isolation, care of covid care centres, data uploading, co-ordination with volunteers, lab management and keeping tabs on patients at private hospitals, services and transport and security.

The tasks have been divided among officials from the civic body, district administration, HSVP, police teams and doctors from the health department.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.