New Kufri hotel turns fortress for Haryana Cong MLAs, 3 dozen police personnel stand guard

A luxury hotel at New Kufri, where 31 Haryana Congress MLAs were shifted from Chandigarh on Friday night, turned into a fortress, with more than three dozen police personnel, under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer, guarding the hotel premises and adjoining areas, not allowing entry of any individuals without a proper verification.

The hotel, located on the National Highway 5, is around 21km from Shimla.

On Saturday, the Congress MLAs went to another hotel at Chail in Solan district for lunch and returned to the New Kufri hotel by late evening under tight security — escorted by three vehicles of the Himachal Police.

Haryana Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, son of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was driving a black Haryana registration number Jeep, accompanied the Congress MLAs’ convoy.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s political adviser Sunil Bittu met the Haryana Congress MLAs at the hotel.

A senior manager at the hotel, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “Rooms in my hotel were booked on individual names through different ways, including the Make My Trip application. Friday afternoon, I came to know that the customers checking into my hotel are Congress MLAs after hotel staffers informed me about the movement of CID personnel.”

Asked whether he got the payment for his rooms, the owner said, “As per the booking schedule, the check-out is scheduled for tomorrow. I have no idea who will make the payment.”

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Another management official said, “Congress MLAs left the hotel around 2 pm and returned around 6.30 pm. Some of them have checked out. Most of the MLAs are spending their time inside their rooms.”

Six Congress MLAs, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Kuldeep Vats, Mohammad Ilyas, Parmveer Singh and Chandermohan, have not come to Shimla.

A visit to the site shows the upwards link road to the hotel cutting from the NH-5 was guarded by at least eight police personnel, including two women cops. People and vehicles were not allowed to stop near this particular link road on the NH-5. Even the hotel employees were allowed to enter the hotel after checking their identity cards. Vehicles bring essential commodities to the hotel being checked. Tourists and visitors heading to the nearby adventure park were diverted through an alternative route to avoid any disruption.

Visitors riding vehicles were not allowed to use the small link road, which also goes to Adventure Park-cum-Resorts. Sources said Adventure Resorts is also owned by the owner of the hotel where the Congress MLAs are staying.

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A police officer said, “We are only providing them escort for their hassle-free travel. We have not been given an exact time, so our duty will continue here.”

The shifting of the Congress MLAs to Himachal Pradesh came against the backdrop of the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Haryana scheduled on March 16. Political parties are closely guarding their legislators amid concerns over cross-voting.

The Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh, and the BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia, while Independent candidate Satish Nandel is also in the fray.

The Congress leadership has not officially commented on the movement of the MLAs, but party insiders indicated that the exercise was aimed at maintaining unity in the legislative party and preventing any last-minute political manoeuvring.

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The Haryana Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 90 members. Of these, the BJP has 48 MLAs, and the Congress has 37, while the INLD has two, and there are three Independent MLAs. A candidate requires 31 votes to win in the Rajya Sabha election, evoking keen political interest, particularly because even a small shift in the voting pattern can alter the outcome.