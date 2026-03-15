New Kufri hotel turns fortress for Haryana Cong MLAs, 3 dozen police personnel stand guard

Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was leading the 31 Haryana Congress MLAs coming out of a hotel in New Kufri near Shimla. MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was driving a Haryana registration number black Jeep. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)
A luxury hotel at New Kufri, where 31 Haryana Congress MLAs were shifted from Chandigarh on Friday night, turned into a fortress, with more than three dozen police personnel, under the supervision of a DSP-rank officer, guarding the hotel premises and adjoining areas, not allowing entry of any individuals without a proper verification.
The hotel, located on the National Highway 5, is around 21km from Shimla.
On Saturday, the Congress MLAs went to another hotel at Chail in Solan district for lunch and returned to the New Kufri hotel by late evening under tight security — escorted by three vehicles of the Himachal Police.
Earlier in the day, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s political adviser Sunil Bittu met the Haryana Congress MLAs at the hotel.
A senior manager at the hotel, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “Rooms in my hotel were booked on individual names through different ways, including the Make My Trip application. Friday afternoon, I came to know that the customers checking into my hotel are Congress MLAs after hotel staffers informed me about the movement of CID personnel.”
Asked whether he got the payment for his rooms, the owner said, “As per the booking schedule, the check-out is scheduled for tomorrow. I have no idea who will make the payment.”
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Another management official said, “Congress MLAs left the hotel around 2 pm and returned around 6.30 pm. Some of them have checked out. Most of the MLAs are spending their time inside their rooms.”
Six Congress MLAs, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Kuldeep Vats, Mohammad Ilyas, Parmveer Singh and Chandermohan, have not come to Shimla.
A visit to the site shows the upwards link road to the hotel cutting from the NH-5 was guarded by at least eight police personnel, including two women cops. People and vehicles were not allowed to stop near this particular link road on the NH-5. Even the hotel employees were allowed to enter the hotel after checking their identity cards. Vehicles bring essential commodities to the hotel being checked. Tourists and visitors heading to the nearby adventure park were diverted through an alternative route to avoid any disruption.
Visitors riding vehicles were not allowed to use the small link road, which also goes to Adventure Park-cum-Resorts. Sources said Adventure Resorts is also owned by the owner of the hotel where the Congress MLAs are staying.
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A police officer said, “We are only providing them escort for their hassle-free travel. We have not been given an exact time, so our duty will continue here.”
The shifting of the Congress MLAs to Himachal Pradesh came against the backdrop of the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Haryana scheduled on March 16. Political parties are closely guarding their legislators amid concerns over cross-voting.
The Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh, and the BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia, while Independent candidate Satish Nandel is also in the fray.
The Congress leadership has not officially commented on the movement of the MLAs, but party insiders indicated that the exercise was aimed at maintaining unity in the legislative party and preventing any last-minute political manoeuvring.
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The Haryana Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 90 members. Of these, the BJP has 48 MLAs, and the Congress has 37, while the INLD has two, and there are three Independent MLAs. A candidate requires 31 votes to win in the Rajya Sabha election, evoking keen political interest, particularly because even a small shift in the voting pattern can alter the outcome.
Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting.
Professional Background
Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters.
Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India.
Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh:
1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth.
2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025).
3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025)
4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025)
Legal & Agricultural Affairs
"Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned.
"Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur.
3. Governance & Environment
"Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act.
"Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters.
Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc:
crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023)
Signature Beats
Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs.
X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar
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