A new medicine shop, ‘Jan Aushadhi’, has now become operational at GMCH-32, in Block D.

As per officials, the shop was a long pending requirement for providing good quality medicines at cheap rates. Officials also said that the new shop will help the general public buy generic medicines at affordable prices.

With the addition of the Block D shop, GMCH-32 now has a total of five medicine shops, including one Amrit Pharmacy.