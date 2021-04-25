711 new infections in Chandigarh, three deaths

Chandigarh reported 711 new Covid-19 cases detected through RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests on Saturday, increasing the tally of cases to 37,943 cases. There are 4,902 active cases here. The city also reported three Covid-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 433.

A 61-year-old man from Sector 20, a case of Type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and severe acute respiratory infections, passed away at GMCH-32. A 51-year-old woman from Sector 45, suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome and bilateral pneumonia, died at GMSH-16. A 24-year-old man from Sector 25, a case of acute intestinal obstruction and pneumonia, passed away at PGIMER.

Among the new patients, 408 are men, while 303 are women. A total of 3,82,125 samples have been tested till now, including 3,671 tested in the last 24 hours. While cases were reported from every sector, Manimajra reported 44 new cases, Sector 45 had 25 cases, Sector 43 had 23 cases, Sector 21 reported 22 cases, Sector 15 had 21 new cases, Maloya had 20 cases, Sectors 39, 40, 41, 48, 49 had 18 cases each, Sector 20 had 17 cases, Sector 46, Mauli Jagran and Ramdarbar had 16 cases, Dhanas had 12 cases and PGIMER campus had eight new cases. As many as 428 people were discharged from various facilities in the city.

As per data, 31,579 out of every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus. The case fatality ratio is 1.2 per cent.

For every 10 lakh people in Chandigarh, 3,24,109 samples have been tested. The recovery ratio is 86.4 per cent. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 1.8 per cent every day. The active ratio is 12.4 per cent, for every 100 confirmed cases, 12 are currently infected.

Covid vaccination

As many as 2,328 people in the age group of 46-60 years received the first dose of the vaccine on Saturday, while 877 senior citizens were also inoculated. Since March 1, 49,161 people of above 60 years have been vaccinated, and the number for 45-60 years is 49,476. Till now, 19,106 healthcare workers and 18,091 frontline workers have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Beds availability at PGI

Out of the total 303 dedicated Covid beds at PGI, 255 are occupied at present. Out of the 247 non-ICU beds oxygen beds, 200 are occupied and out of the 56 ICU beds, including ventilator beds, 55 are occupied.

Oxygen status at PGI

At the moment, PGI has four liquid oxygen storage vehicles of 44 kilo litres capacity. Everyday, PGI is consuming 12,600 cubic meter oxygen. It has close to 800 cylinders of different capacities and the institute is set to add 20kl more, for which the process of approval has begun.