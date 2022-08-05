New in the City | A classic connect: The Olive Cafe & Bar opens in Chandigarh

“Olive is a way of life and an experience where we bring together good food, delicious and fresh cocktails, warmth, fun, and hospitality as it should be. Now, we are really looking forward to bringing the trademark Olive experience to the sophisticated diners of Chandigarh,” smiles AD Singh, Founder, and MD of The Olive Group of restaurants, sharing his philosophy at the opening of the Olive Café & Bar in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

A gourmet café menu by chef Jyotika Malik and; freshly brewed coffee, bespoke drinks, hand-crafted cocktails, and a robust wine list by lead mixologist Harish Chhimwal are some of the highlights of the restaurant.

“We love the love affair Chandigarh has with the outdoors, and we share it too,” says design director Sabina Singh. One can settle down for the day in the sunshiny, white-walled, open-to-the-sky courtyard. The signature Olive whites and blues are all in place and pull one into a mirage of being by the Mediterranean Sea. The natural light in the day and dreamy candle-lit mood at night; the coziness of soft armchairs, the white pebbled courtyard, lush greenery, bougainvillea blooms, and little coastal details are layered in every step of the way and make Olive a warm and inviting space.

Chandigarh, the creation of renowned architect Le Corbusier is known as the city of sun, light, and space. ‘With its simple au-naturel appeal, innovation and creativity were key to creating Olive in Chandigarh. The process began in line with Corbusier’s affinity towards sustainability with the use of natural materials such as stone, wood, concrete, and other locally sourced resources. Green architecture, another pillar of the city became an important part of the curation,” explains Vivek Popli, the architect.

“I made the decision to work in the food industry when I was 27 years old, and today my dedication and passion have paid off. We now have seven cafes all over the world. Olive follows a vision of balancing the cuisine between on-trend techniques and classic, unforgettable taste and Chandigarh is the right place to take forward the legacy. We are absolutely delighted to partner with Vishal Anand and Sampat Singh and thankful for their support,” said AD Singh.

Taking pride in its core ingredients, the Olive Café & Bar sources locally as much as possible, and Chef Jyotika Malik, a graduate from Le Cordon Bleu, London lends her inimitable touch to the artfully curated all-day, lunch, and dinner menus. Bursting with fresh produce and flavours, choose from delicious small plates, salads that pair with our award-winning pizzas and classic desserts like the French Toast with toppings like blueberries, mango peaches, hazelnuts served with chocolate ganache, and salted caramel. Olive’s dinner menu promises to take you on a culinary journey around the Mediterranean. From bar nibbles to Olive’s wood-fired pizzas to a live grill there is a great selection to choose from.