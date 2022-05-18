New HPCC team, Hooda meet Rahul in Delhi

The newly revamped Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee’s team led by president Udai Bhan, CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state’s party affairs incharge Vivek Bansal and four working presidents met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Talking to the mediapersons, Hooda said, “This was Rahul Gandhi’s first meeting with the newly appointed office bearers. Gandhi has asked everyone to work unitedly in the interest of the party. He said that everyone should strongly raise the voice of the people and fight on the issues of public interest.”

Bansal said that the newly appointed office bearers have assured Gandhi that they will discharge their responsibility with full devotion. “Haryana Congress will be seen progressing rapidly in the coming days,” Bansal said.

Bhan and the newly appointed working presidents thanked Gandhi for assigning them new roles in the party’s state unit. Bhan said that strengthening the organisation and taking it to the grassroots would be their priority for the next three months. “Preparations are in full swing for the ‘Vipaskh Aapke Samaksh’ programme to be held in Fatehabad on May 29. There is great enthusiasm among the public about the programme, as was visible when I was reaching Chandigarh with Hoodaji from Delhi to take charge. That day also, thousands of people welcomed us on the way from Sonipat to Chandigarh,” Bhan said.

Gandhi later said in a Facebook post, “Today I met colleagues of the new team of Haryana Congress and discussed with them the strategy going forward and held positive discussions on many issues.”